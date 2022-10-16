Louisiana-Monroe71301434
South Alabama10717741

First Quarter

USA_FG Guajardo 34, 8:51.

ULM_Howell 75 pass from Rogers (Sutherland kick), 8:38.

USA_Wayne 64 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 7:54.

Second Quarter

ULM_FG Sutherland 24, 12:57.

ULM_Howell 25 pass from Rogers (Sutherland kick), 6:16.

USA_Lee 4 run (Guajardo kick), 4:01.

ULM_FG Sutherland 40, 1:45.

Third Quarter

USA_Wayne 20 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 12:49.

USA_Lacy 24 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 10:36.

USA_FG Guajardo 29, 3:51.

Fourth Quarter

USA_Lee 5 run (Guajardo kick), 14:55.

ULM_Howell 83 pass from Rogers (Sutherland kick), 9:52.

ULM_Rasmussen 7 pass from Rogers (Sutherland kick), 5:00.

A_15,459.

ULMUSA
First downs1825
Total Net Yards438615
Rushes-yards31-6741-195
Passing371420
Punt Returns0-02-33
Kickoff Returns3-494-100
Interceptions Ret.0-01-6
Comp-Att-Int20-27-125-33-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-232-13
Punts5-47.84-36.75
Fumbles-Lost0-01-0
Penalties-Yards3-255-62
Time of Possession28:1831:42

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Louisiana-Monroe, M.Jackson 13-39, Henry 4-15, Rogers 14-13. South Alabama, Lee 15-93, Wells 17-85, Bradley 5-9, L.Webb 1-7, J.Voisin 1-5, (Team) 2-(minus 4).

PASSING_Louisiana-Monroe, Rogers 20-27-1-371. South Alabama, Bradley 25-33-0-420.

RECEIVING_Louisiana-Monroe, Howell 9-244, Frett 3-83, Mortimer 3-28, Rasmussen 1-7, R.Green 1-6, Henry 1-6, Luke 1-1, M.Jackson 1-(minus 4). South Alabama, Lacy 12-133, D.Voisin 7-141, Wayne 5-127, Sefcik 1-19.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

