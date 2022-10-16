|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|13
|0
|14
|—
|34
|South Alabama
|10
|7
|17
|7
|—
|41
First Quarter
USA_FG Guajardo 34, 8:51.
ULM_Howell 75 pass from Rogers (Sutherland kick), 8:38.
USA_Wayne 64 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 7:54.
Second Quarter
ULM_FG Sutherland 24, 12:57.
ULM_Howell 25 pass from Rogers (Sutherland kick), 6:16.
USA_Lee 4 run (Guajardo kick), 4:01.
ULM_FG Sutherland 40, 1:45.
Third Quarter
USA_Wayne 20 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 12:49.
USA_Lacy 24 pass from Bradley (Guajardo kick), 10:36.
USA_FG Guajardo 29, 3:51.
Fourth Quarter
USA_Lee 5 run (Guajardo kick), 14:55.
ULM_Howell 83 pass from Rogers (Sutherland kick), 9:52.
ULM_Rasmussen 7 pass from Rogers (Sutherland kick), 5:00.
A_15,459.
|ULM
|USA
|First downs
|18
|25
|Total Net Yards
|438
|615
|Rushes-yards
|31-67
|41-195
|Passing
|371
|420
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-33
|Kickoff Returns
|3-49
|4-100
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-6
|Comp-Att-Int
|20-27-1
|25-33-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-23
|2-13
|Punts
|5-47.8
|4-36.75
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|3-25
|5-62
|Time of Possession
|28:18
|31:42
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Louisiana-Monroe, M.Jackson 13-39, Henry 4-15, Rogers 14-13. South Alabama, Lee 15-93, Wells 17-85, Bradley 5-9, L.Webb 1-7, J.Voisin 1-5, (Team) 2-(minus 4).
PASSING_Louisiana-Monroe, Rogers 20-27-1-371. South Alabama, Bradley 25-33-0-420.
RECEIVING_Louisiana-Monroe, Howell 9-244, Frett 3-83, Mortimer 3-28, Rasmussen 1-7, R.Green 1-6, Henry 1-6, Luke 1-1, M.Jackson 1-(minus 4). South Alabama, Lacy 12-133, D.Voisin 7-141, Wayne 5-127, Sefcik 1-19.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.