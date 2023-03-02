APPALACHIAN ST. (16-16)
Abson 1-5 0-0 2, Gregory 5-12 2-2 12, Huntley 5-9 0-0 13, X.Brown 5-11 0-0 10, Harcum 6-16 0-2 17, Mantis 1-7 1-2 3, Pearson 2-5 0-0 4, Boykin 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-66 3-6 61.
SOUTH ALABAMA (17-15)
J.Brown 3-7 2-3 11, Samuel 6-8 0-1 12, Jones 3-10 1-2 10, Moore 10-19 0-0 20, White 5-9 1-2 14, Franklin 0-2 0-0 0, Parham 0-1 1-2 1, Kearing 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 5-10 68.
Halftime_Appalachian St. 37-34. 3-Point Goals_Appalachian St. 8-22 (Harcum 5-11, Huntley 3-5, Abson 0-1, Boykin 0-1, Pearson 0-1, Mantis 0-3), South Alabama 9-23 (White 3-5, J.Brown 3-6, Jones 3-7, Parham 0-1, Franklin 0-2, Moore 0-2). Rebounds_Appalachian St. 34 (Abson 13), South Alabama 35 (Samuel 15). Assists_Appalachian St. 11 (X.Brown 5), South Alabama 11 (Moore 7). Total Fouls_Appalachian St. 13, South Alabama 12. A_718 (12,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.