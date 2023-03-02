FGFTReb
APPALACHIAN ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Abson281-50-05-13122
Gregory285-122-21-32412
Huntley395-90-01-40013
X.Brown335-110-02-55310
Harcum376-160-20-32117
Mantis211-71-20-4013
Pearson112-50-02-2024
Boykin30-10-00-0100
Totals20025-663-611-34111361

Percentages: FG .379, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Harcum 5-11, Huntley 3-5, Abson 0-1, Boykin 0-1, Pearson 0-1, Mantis 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (X.Brown 2, Abson, Gregory).

Turnovers: 8 (Harcum 3, Abson 2, Gregory, Huntley, X.Brown).

Steals: 3 (Abson, Harcum, X.Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTH ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
J.Brown403-72-31-10311
Samuel356-80-15-150112
Jones313-101-21-82310
Moore4010-190-00-57120
White395-91-21-42314
Franklin60-20-00-1010
Parham60-11-20-1001
Kearing30-00-00-0000
Totals20027-565-108-35111268

Percentages: FG .482, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (White 3-5, J.Brown 3-6, Jones 3-7, Parham 0-1, Franklin 0-2, Moore 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Samuel 6, J.Brown, Kearing).

Turnovers: 7 (Jones 4, Moore 3).

Steals: 6 (Samuel 3, Moore 2, J.Brown).

Technical Fouls: None.

Appalachian St.372461
South Alabama343468

A_718 (12,000).

