|FG
|FT
|Reb
|APPALACHIAN ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Abson
|28
|1-5
|0-0
|5-13
|1
|2
|2
|Gregory
|28
|5-12
|2-2
|1-3
|2
|4
|12
|Huntley
|39
|5-9
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|13
|X.Brown
|33
|5-11
|0-0
|2-5
|5
|3
|10
|Harcum
|37
|6-16
|0-2
|0-3
|2
|1
|17
|Mantis
|21
|1-7
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|3
|Pearson
|11
|2-5
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|2
|4
|Boykin
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-66
|3-6
|11-34
|11
|13
|61
Percentages: FG .379, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Harcum 5-11, Huntley 3-5, Abson 0-1, Boykin 0-1, Pearson 0-1, Mantis 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 4 (X.Brown 2, Abson, Gregory).
Turnovers: 8 (Harcum 3, Abson 2, Gregory, Huntley, X.Brown).
Steals: 3 (Abson, Harcum, X.Brown).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH ALABAMA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|J.Brown
|40
|3-7
|2-3
|1-1
|0
|3
|11
|Samuel
|35
|6-8
|0-1
|5-15
|0
|1
|12
|Jones
|31
|3-10
|1-2
|1-8
|2
|3
|10
|Moore
|40
|10-19
|0-0
|0-5
|7
|1
|20
|White
|39
|5-9
|1-2
|1-4
|2
|3
|14
|Franklin
|6
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Parham
|6
|0-1
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|0
|1
|Kearing
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-56
|5-10
|8-35
|11
|12
|68
Percentages: FG .482, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 9-23, .391 (White 3-5, J.Brown 3-6, Jones 3-7, Parham 0-1, Franklin 0-2, Moore 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Samuel 6, J.Brown, Kearing).
Turnovers: 7 (Jones 4, Moore 3).
Steals: 6 (Samuel 3, Moore 2, J.Brown).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Appalachian St.
|37
|24
|—
|61
|South Alabama
|34
|34
|—
|68
A_718 (12,000).
