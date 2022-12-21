JACKSONVILLE ST. (6-6)
Perdue 6-8 8-12 20, Zeliznak 4-5 1-2 9, King 11-19 0-0 24, Potter 1-7 3-4 5, Roberts 0-3 0-0 0, Gordon 0-3 0-0 0, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Daniels 2-5 0-0 4, Nicholson 1-1 0-0 2, Platt 0-0 0-0 0, Brigham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-54 12-18 66.
SOUTH ALABAMA (6-6)
Samuel 5-8 1-3 11, Jones 5-8 6-6 18, Moore 6-14 0-1 12, Parham 2-10 0-0 4, White 1-5 4-4 7, Brown 3-4 0-0 9, Ormiston 4-6 1-1 10. Totals 26-55 12-15 71.
Halftime_Jacksonville St. 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Jacksonville St. 2-13 (King 2-6, Daniels 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Perdue 0-1, Potter 0-2, Roberts 0-2), South Alabama 7-20 (Brown 3-4, Jones 2-4, Ormiston 1-2, White 1-4, Parham 0-6). Rebounds_Jacksonville St. 28 (Perdue 9), South Alabama 29 (Samuel 9). Assists_Jacksonville St. 7 (Jackson 3), South Alabama 11 (Moore, Parham 4). Total Fouls_Jacksonville St. 18, South Alabama 15. A_1,455 (10,041).
