FGFTReb
JACKSONVILLE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Perdue346-88-121-91320
Zeliznak214-51-23-4049
King3511-190-01-32024
Potter331-73-40-3035
Roberts190-30-00-2000
Gordon230-30-00-1040
Jackson181-30-01-5322
Daniels82-50-00-0104
Nicholson61-10-00-0012
Platt20-00-00-0010
Brigham10-00-00-1000
Totals20026-5412-186-2871866

Percentages: FG .481, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (King 2-6, Daniels 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Perdue 0-1, Potter 0-2, Roberts 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Perdue).

Turnovers: 8 (Perdue 3, Daniels, Gordon, Jackson, King, Platt).

Steals: 1 (Zeliznak).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTH ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Samuel255-81-33-90411
Jones275-86-61-71318
Moore386-140-10-14212
Parham402-100-00-1414
White341-54-40-4227
Brown213-40-00-2029
Ormiston154-61-12-50110
Totals20026-5512-156-29111571

Percentages: FG .473, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Brown 3-4, Jones 2-4, Ormiston 1-2, White 1-4, Parham 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Samuel, White).

Turnovers: 3 (Jones, Moore, Samuel).

Steals: 2 (Jones, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

Jacksonville St.333366
South Alabama323971

A_1,455 (10,041).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you