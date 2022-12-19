SPRING HILL (0-2)
Kabamba 9-21 2-4 22, Reilly 3-5 0-0 7, Lenihan 1-3 0-0 2, Lyles 2-7 0-0 5, Kopa 3-10 0-0 7, Barber 1-4 2-2 5, Giannoultsis 0-2 0-0 0, Vorotizky 1-4 0-0 3, Bobchuk 0-1 0-0 0, Coates 1-1 0-0 2, Erdtmann 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-59 4-6 53.
SOUTH ALABAMA (5-6)
Samuel 6-9 0-5 12, Jones 4-8 0-0 10, Moore 7-9 0-1 14, Parham 7-10 0-0 18, White 1-5 0-0 3, Franklin 4-9 3-3 14, Ormiston 2-4 2-2 6, Margrave 0-3 0-0 0, Shirley 1-4 0-0 2, Kearing 1-2 1-2 3, Sizemore 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 33-64 6-13 82.
Halftime_South Alabama 48-19. 3-Point Goals_Spring Hill 7-17 (Kabamba 2-3, Lyles 1-1, Barber 1-2, Reilly 1-2, Kopa 1-3, Vorotizky 1-4, Giannoultsis 0-2), South Alabama 10-28 (Parham 4-7, Franklin 3-6, Jones 2-5, White 1-3, Moore 0-1, Ormiston 0-1, Sizemore 0-1, Margrave 0-2, Shirley 0-2). Rebounds_Spring Hill 28 (Reilly 7), South Alabama 38 (Samuel 12). Assists_Spring Hill 10 (Lenihan, Vorotizky 3), South Alabama 14 (Moore 4). Total Fouls_Spring Hill 9, South Alabama 10. A_1,667 (10,041).
