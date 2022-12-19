FGFTReb
SPRING HILLMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kabamba409-212-41-42322
Reilly263-50-00-7017
Lenihan291-30-00-2302
Lyles282-70-00-4035
Kopa313-100-01-2107
Barber111-42-20-1115
Giannoultsis110-20-01-3000
Vorotizky91-40-01-2303
Bobchuk70-10-00-0010
Coates51-10-00-2002
Erdtmann30-10-00-1000
Totals20021-594-64-2810953

Percentages: FG .356, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Kabamba 2-3, Lyles 1-1, Barber 1-2, Reilly 1-2, Kopa 1-3, Vorotizky 1-4, Giannoultsis 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Reilly 2, Kabamba).

Turnovers: 16 (Lenihan 5, Kabamba 4, Kopa 2, Lyles 2, Vorotizky 2, Bobchuk).

Steals: 6 (Kabamba 2, Lenihan 2, Kopa, Lyles).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTH ALABAMAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Samuel226-90-56-122012
Jones224-80-00-63210
Moore227-90-10-24014
Parham277-100-00-30118
White191-50-01-6023
Franklin304-93-30-01214
Ormiston162-42-20-2106
Margrave140-30-00-1110
Shirley141-40-00-3122
Kearing91-21-22-2003
Sizemore50-10-00-1100
Totals20033-646-139-38141082

Percentages: FG .516, FT .462.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Parham 4-7, Franklin 3-6, Jones 2-5, White 1-3, Moore 0-1, Ormiston 0-1, Sizemore 0-1, Margrave 0-2, Shirley 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Samuel 2, White).

Turnovers: 14 (Moore 3, Franklin 2, Jones 2, Parham 2, Shirley 2, Kearing, Ormiston, Samuel).

Steals: 13 (Moore 4, Jones 2, Parham 2, Samuel 2, Shirley, Sizemore, White).

Technical Fouls: None.

Spring Hill193453
South Alabama483482

A_1,667 (10,041).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you