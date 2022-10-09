|South Carolina
|7
|0
|10
|7
|—
|24
|Kentucky
|0
|7
|0
|7
|—
|14
First Quarter
SCAR_Lloyd 2 run (Jeter kick), 14:47.
Second Quarter
UK_Jo.Dingle 16 pass from Sheron (Ruffolo kick), 8:30.
Third Quarter
SCAR_Wells 42 pass from Rattler (Jeter kick), 12:47.
SCAR_FG Jeter 32, 2:38.
Fourth Quarter
SCAR_Brooks 24 run (Jeter kick), 7:02.
UK_McClain 10 pass from Sheron (Ruffolo kick), 2:49.
A_61,612.
|SCAR
|UK
|First downs
|15
|18
|Total Net Yards
|356
|299
|Rushes-yards
|42-179
|36-121
|Passing
|177
|178
|Punt Returns
|2-18
|1-11
|Kickoff Returns
|1-24
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-9
|1-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|14-19-1
|15-27-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-11
|6-54
|Punts
|4-41.5
|6-33.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-26
|5-25
|Time of Possession
|28:52
|30:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_South Carolina, Lloyd 22-110, Brooks 1-24, McDowell 5-17, Bell 4-12, Brown 1-9, Rattler 8-7, (Team) 1-0. Kentucky, C.Rodriguez 22-126, McClain 3-19, Sheron 11-(minus 24).
PASSING_South Carolina, Rattler 14-19-1-177. Kentucky, Sheron 15-27-1-178.
RECEIVING_South Carolina, Wells 3-66, Brooks 3-37, Lloyd 2-31, Bell 2-16, Vann 2-16, Brown 1-7, McDowell 1-4. Kentucky, Magwood 2-37, Key 2-22, Bates 2-19, Brown 2-6, T.Robinson 1-27, C.Lewis 1-20, Jo.Dingle 1-16, Harris 1-10, R.Lewis 1-10, McClain 1-10, C.Rodriguez 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kentucky, Ruffolo 45.
