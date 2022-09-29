|SC State
|0
|0
|7
|3
|—
|10
|South Carolina
|8
|14
|14
|14
|—
|50
First Quarter
SCAR_Lloyd 5 pass from Rattler (Hemingway run), 4:48.
Second Quarter
SCAR_Bell 1 run (Jeter kick), 12:04.
SCAR_Rattler 6 run (Jeter kick), :37.
Third Quarter
SCST_Nick 1 run (Zimmerman kick), 10:45.
SCAR_Stogner 15 pass from Rattler (Jeter kick), 8:07.
SCAR_Beal-Smith 1 run (Jeter kick), :52.
Fourth Quarter
SCAR_Lloyd 2 run (Jeter kick), 10:30.
SCST_FG Zimmerman 21, 6:48.
SCAR_Doty 13 run (Herrera kick), 1:46.
A_61,551.
|SCST
|SCAR
|First downs
|13
|21
|Total Net Yards
|220
|404
|Rushes-yards
|40-145
|31-185
|Passing
|75
|219
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-30
|Kickoff Returns
|1-7
|3-56
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|3-63
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-18-3
|24-30-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Punts
|7-34.429
|2-37.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|3-1
|Penalties-Yards
|12-117
|5-57
|Time of Possession
|30:55
|29:00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_SC State, Nick 14-95, Flowers 14-28, T.Smith 1-15, Austin 1-10, Benson 3-7, Shaw 3-0, (Team) 1-(minus 2), Fields 3-(minus 8). South Carolina, Lloyd 11-80, Rattler 5-31, Miller 2-29, Beal-Smith 6-15, Doty 1-13, McDowell 4-13, Bell 2-4.
PASSING_SC State, Nick 3-5-1-63, Fields 4-13-2-12. South Carolina, Rattler 21-27-2-212, Doty 3-3-0-7.
RECEIVING_SC State, S.Davis 3-62, James 2-11, White 1-3, Massey 1-(minus 1). South Carolina, Wells 7-38, Brooks 3-61, Lloyd 3-11, Bell 2-48, Beal-Smith 2-13, McDowell 2-8, Stogner 1-15, Brown 1-11, Legette 1-7, Vann 1-5, Adkins 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
