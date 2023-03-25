FGFTReb
SOUTH CAROLINA (35-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boston283-72-21-14228
Saxton192-40-01-3014
Beal244-90-05-74110
Cooke252-102-40-0116
Fletcher211-41-11-1523
Amihere142-40-01-2114
Kitts30-00-01-1000
Watkins40-10-20-0000
Cardoso204-72-33-42010
Cooper40-30-00-1020
Johnson161-50-01-2212
Thompson30-10-00-0100
Feagin31-10-00-0002
Hall164-70-00-31010
Team00-00-01-4000
Totals20024-637-1215-42191159

Percentages: FG 38.095, FT .583.

3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Beal 2-5, Hall 2-3, Cooke 0-3, Cooper 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Thompson 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Boston 2, Cardoso 2, Saxton 1, Johnson 1)

Turnovers: 10 (Cooke 2, Amihere 2, Boston 1, Saxton 1, Beal 1, Fletcher 1, Johnson 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Amihere 2, Beal 1, Cooke 1, Hall 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
UCLA (27-10)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bessoir152-80-02-3146
Brown271-10-00-4022
Conti282-101-10-3405
Osborne334-125-61-72114
Rice261-51-21-2113
Iwuala161-10-00-3122
Jaquez120-41-20-2011
Masikewich81-10-01-3012
Sontag131-30-00-1042
Jones222-62-21-2106
Team00-00-02-4000
Totals20015-5110-138-34101643

Percentages: FG 29.412, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Bessoir 2-7, Osborne 1-5, Conti 0-4, Jones 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Sontag 2, Brown 1, Jaquez 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Osborne 5, Brown 2, Rice 2, Iwuala 2, Bessoir 1, Conti 1, Jaquez 1, Jones 1)

Steals: 3 (Brown 1, Osborne 1, Masikewich 1)

Technical Fouls: None

UCLA87151343
South Carolina141125959

A_12,879

Officials_Lisa Jones, Meadow Overstreet, Maggie Tieman

