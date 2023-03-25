|FG
|SOUTH CAROLINA (35-0)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Boston
|28
|3-7
|2-2
|1-14
|2
|2
|8
|Saxton
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|4
|Beal
|24
|4-9
|0-0
|5-7
|4
|1
|10
|Cooke
|25
|2-10
|2-4
|0-0
|1
|1
|6
|Fletcher
|21
|1-4
|1-1
|1-1
|5
|2
|3
|Amihere
|14
|2-4
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|4
|Kitts
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Watkins
|4
|0-1
|0-2
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Cardoso
|20
|4-7
|2-3
|3-4
|2
|0
|10
|Cooper
|4
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Johnson
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|1-2
|2
|1
|2
|Thompson
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|Feagin
|3
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|2
|Hall
|16
|4-7
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|10
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-63
|7-12
|15-42
|19
|11
|59
Percentages: FG 38.095, FT .583.
3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Beal 2-5, Hall 2-3, Cooke 0-3, Cooper 0-1, Johnson 0-3, Thompson 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Boston 2, Cardoso 2, Saxton 1, Johnson 1)
Turnovers: 10 (Cooke 2, Amihere 2, Boston 1, Saxton 1, Beal 1, Fletcher 1, Johnson 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Amihere 2, Beal 1, Cooke 1, Hall 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UCLA (27-10)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bessoir
|15
|2-8
|0-0
|2-3
|1
|4
|6
|Brown
|27
|1-1
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|2
|2
|Conti
|28
|2-10
|1-1
|0-3
|4
|0
|5
|Osborne
|33
|4-12
|5-6
|1-7
|2
|1
|14
|Rice
|26
|1-5
|1-2
|1-2
|1
|1
|3
|Iwuala
|16
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|2
|2
|Jaquez
|12
|0-4
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|1
|1
|Masikewich
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Sontag
|13
|1-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Jones
|22
|2-6
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|0
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|15-51
|10-13
|8-34
|10
|16
|43
Percentages: FG 29.412, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Bessoir 2-7, Osborne 1-5, Conti 0-4, Jones 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Sontag 2, Brown 1, Jaquez 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Osborne 5, Brown 2, Rice 2, Iwuala 2, Bessoir 1, Conti 1, Jaquez 1, Jones 1)
Steals: 3 (Brown 1, Osborne 1, Masikewich 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|UCLA
|8
|7
|15
|13
|—
|43
|South Carolina
|14
|11
|25
|9
|—
|59
A_12,879
Officials_Lisa Jones, Meadow Overstreet, Maggie Tieman
