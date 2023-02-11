SOUTH CAROLINA (9-16)
Brown 6-13 4-5 18, Gray 1-5 1-6 3, Carter 2-6 0-0 6, Johnson 4-10 4-5 13, Wright 6-9 2-2 17, Bosmans-Verdonk 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 2-2 2, Jackson 2-5 0-0 5. Totals 21-50 13-20 64.
MISSISSIPPI (10-15)
Allen 4-11 2-2 10, Brakefield 3-7 0-0 7, Burns 3-6 0-2 7, Caldwell 1-5 1-2 3, Murrell 2-9 2-2 8, Fagan 4-7 8-10 17, Abram 2-6 2-2 7, McKinnis 1-3 0-2 2, Akwuba 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-54 15-22 61.
Halftime_Mississippi 38-35. 3-Point Goals_South Carolina 9-25 (Wright 3-5, Brown 2-5, Carter 2-6, Jackson 1-2, Johnson 1-6, Davis 0-1), Mississippi 6-23 (Murrell 2-6, Fagan 1-2, Burns 1-3, Abram 1-4, Brakefield 1-5, Caldwell 0-3). Fouled Out_Murrell. Rebounds_South Carolina 27 (Gray 13), Mississippi 27 (Allen 7). Assists_South Carolina 12 (Wright 4), Mississippi 14 (Abram 4). Total Fouls_South Carolina 15, Mississippi 16. A_5,928 (9,500).
