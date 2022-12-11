FGFTReb
PRESBYTERIANMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ard316-130-02-60113
McCormack121-10-00-0033
Barnett332-70-00-6035
James353-91-20-1118
Reddish-Rhone392-43-51-4337
Hill278-100-01-45016
Stewart232-20-00-2225
Totals20024-464-74-23111357

Percentages: FG .522, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (McCormack 1-1, Stewart 1-1, Ard 1-2, Barnett 1-4, James 1-4, Hill 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Barnett, Stewart).

Turnovers: 11 (Ard 3, Reddish-Rhone 3, Hill 2, Barnett, James, Stewart).

Steals: 3 (Ard, James, McCormack).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bosmans-Verdonk92-40-02-2034
Brown356-110-00-33114
Jackson346-124-61-50018
Carter372-40-02-4016
Johnson387-170-11-34016
Wright243-50-10-0306
Gray201-22-23-7034
Cooper30-00-00-0010
Totals20027-556-109-2410968

Percentages: FG .491, FT .600.

3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Brown 2-4, Carter 2-4, Jackson 2-6, Johnson 2-8).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Bosmans-Verdonk, Gray).

Turnovers: 6 (Bosmans-Verdonk 3, Brown, Carter, Johnson).

Steals: 5 (Carter 2, Bosmans-Verdonk, Gray, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Presbyterian332457
South Carolina373168

A_9,276 (18,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

