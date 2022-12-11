|FG
|FT
|Reb
|PRESBYTERIAN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ard
|31
|6-13
|0-0
|2-6
|0
|1
|13
|McCormack
|12
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|3
|3
|Barnett
|33
|2-7
|0-0
|0-6
|0
|3
|5
|James
|35
|3-9
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|8
|Reddish-Rhone
|39
|2-4
|3-5
|1-4
|3
|3
|7
|Hill
|27
|8-10
|0-0
|1-4
|5
|0
|16
|Stewart
|23
|2-2
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|2
|5
|Totals
|200
|24-46
|4-7
|4-23
|11
|13
|57
Percentages: FG .522, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (McCormack 1-1, Stewart 1-1, Ard 1-2, Barnett 1-4, James 1-4, Hill 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Barnett, Stewart).
Turnovers: 11 (Ard 3, Reddish-Rhone 3, Hill 2, Barnett, James, Stewart).
Steals: 3 (Ard, James, McCormack).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bosmans-Verdonk
|9
|2-4
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|3
|4
|Brown
|35
|6-11
|0-0
|0-3
|3
|1
|14
|Jackson
|34
|6-12
|4-6
|1-5
|0
|0
|18
|Carter
|37
|2-4
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|6
|Johnson
|38
|7-17
|0-1
|1-3
|4
|0
|16
|Wright
|24
|3-5
|0-1
|0-0
|3
|0
|6
|Gray
|20
|1-2
|2-2
|3-7
|0
|3
|4
|Cooper
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-55
|6-10
|9-24
|10
|9
|68
Percentages: FG .491, FT .600.
3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Brown 2-4, Carter 2-4, Jackson 2-6, Johnson 2-8).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Bosmans-Verdonk, Gray).
Turnovers: 6 (Bosmans-Verdonk 3, Brown, Carter, Johnson).
Steals: 5 (Carter 2, Bosmans-Verdonk, Gray, Johnson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Presbyterian
|33
|24
|—
|57
|South Carolina
|37
|31
|—
|68
A_9,276 (18,000).
Commented
