PRESBYTERIAN (2-9)
Ard 6-13 0-0 13, McCormack 1-1 0-0 3, Barnett 2-7 0-0 5, James 3-9 1-2 8, Reddish-Rhone 2-4 3-5 7, Hill 8-10 0-0 16, Stewart 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 24-46 4-7 57.
SOUTH CAROLINA (5-4)
Bosmans-Verdonk 2-4 0-0 4, Brown 6-11 0-0 14, Jackson 6-12 4-6 18, Carter 2-4 0-0 6, Johnson 7-17 0-1 16, Wright 3-5 0-1 6, Gray 1-2 2-2 4, Cooper 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 6-10 68.
Halftime_South Carolina 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Presbyterian 5-13 (McCormack 1-1, Stewart 1-1, Ard 1-2, Barnett 1-4, James 1-4, Hill 0-1), South Carolina 8-22 (Brown 2-4, Carter 2-4, Jackson 2-6, Johnson 2-8). Rebounds_Presbyterian 23 (Ard, Barnett 6), South Carolina 24 (Gray 7). Assists_Presbyterian 11 (Hill 5), South Carolina 10 (Johnson 4). Total Fouls_Presbyterian 13, South Carolina 9. A_9,276 (18,000).
