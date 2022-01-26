|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VANDERBILT
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Millora-Brown
|30
|2-4
|2-6
|0-3
|1
|4
|6
|Stute
|30
|3-4
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|4
|8
|Pippen
|37
|8-17
|7-8
|1-8
|5
|2
|24
|Weikert
|16
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|3
|Jo.Wright
|31
|4-9
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|3
|10
|Dezonie
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|3
|3
|Thomas
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|6
|Mann
|15
|0-2
|1-2
|1-4
|1
|0
|1
|Lawrence
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Frank
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-47
|12-19
|4-28
|12
|19
|61
Percentages: FG .447, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Thomas 2-5, Dezonie 1-1, Jo.Wright 1-2, Stute 1-2, Weikert 1-3, Pippen 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Millora-Brown 2, Stute).
Turnovers: 16 (Pippen 7, Dezonie 3, Jo.Wright 3, Mann, Millora-Brown, Stute).
Steals: 7 (Millora-Brown 2, Pippen 2, Stute 2, Thomas).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bryant
|11
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|4
|0
|Leveque
|19
|3-4
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|2
|7
|D.Carter
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|1
|0
|Reese
|36
|8-12
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|2
|19
|Stevenson
|30
|5-13
|0-0
|2-5
|4
|4
|13
|Couisnard
|26
|5-11
|3-7
|1-5
|4
|2
|14
|Ja.Wright
|18
|2-5
|3-4
|0-1
|4
|0
|7
|Wilson
|17
|2-5
|0-1
|4-5
|0
|0
|4
|Gray
|14
|1-3
|2-6
|3-6
|0
|1
|4
|Martin
|12
|0-2
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Woodley
|8
|1-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|2
|C.Carter
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-61
|9-21
|12-34
|15
|19
|70
Percentages: FG .443, FT .429.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Reese 3-6, Stevenson 3-8, Couisnard 1-5, Bryant 0-1, C.Carter 0-1, Wilson 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 6 (Gray 3, Wilson 2, Woodley).
Turnovers: 12 (D.Carter 3, Bryant 2, Couisnard 2, Stevenson 2, Gray, Ja.Wright, Reese).
Steals: 8 (Couisnard 2, Bryant, Gray, Leveque, Martin, Stevenson, Wilson).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Vanderbilt
|30
|31
|—
|61
|South Carolina
|26
|44
|—
|70
A_8,768 (18,000).