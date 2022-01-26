FGFTReb
VANDERBILTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Millora-Brown302-42-60-3146
Stute303-41-11-4148
Pippen378-177-81-85224
Weikert161-30-00-2103
Jo.Wright314-91-21-32310
Dezonie191-30-00-2133
Thomas162-50-00-1026
Mann150-21-21-4101
Lawrence40-00-00-1000
Frank20-00-00-0010
Totals20021-4712-194-28121961

Percentages: FG .447, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Thomas 2-5, Dezonie 1-1, Jo.Wright 1-2, Stute 1-2, Weikert 1-3, Pippen 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Millora-Brown 2, Stute).

Turnovers: 16 (Pippen 7, Dezonie 3, Jo.Wright 3, Mann, Millora-Brown, Stute).

Steals: 7 (Millora-Brown 2, Pippen 2, Stute 2, Thomas).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bryant110-20-01-2140
Leveque193-41-20-2027
D.Carter80-20-00-1010
Reese368-120-10-21219
Stevenson305-130-02-54413
Couisnard265-113-71-54214
Ja.Wright182-53-40-1407
Wilson172-50-14-5004
Gray141-32-63-6014
Martin120-20-01-2000
Woodley81-10-00-3132
C.Carter10-10-00-0000
Totals20027-619-2112-34151970

Percentages: FG .443, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Reese 3-6, Stevenson 3-8, Couisnard 1-5, Bryant 0-1, C.Carter 0-1, Wilson 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 6 (Gray 3, Wilson 2, Woodley).

Turnovers: 12 (D.Carter 3, Bryant 2, Couisnard 2, Stevenson 2, Gray, Ja.Wright, Reese).

Steals: 8 (Couisnard 2, Bryant, Gray, Leveque, Martin, Stevenson, Wilson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Vanderbilt303161
South Carolina264470

A_8,768 (18,000).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

