CREIGHTON (23-10)
Bachelor 1-2 0-0 2, Ronsiek 1-6 0-0 2, Brotzki 2-6 0-0 5, Jensen 5-15 1-1 12, Rembao 1-5 0-2 2, Dworak 0-0 0-0 0, Saunders 3-8 0-2 8, Brake 1-2 0-0 2, Horan 3-4 0-0 7, Maly 3-7 0-0 8, Mogensen 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 21-56 1-5 50
SOUTH CAROLINA (33-2)
Boston 7-9 5-8 19, Saxton 3-6 5-6 11, Beal 5-9 2-2 12, Cooke 0-4 0-0 0, Henderson 5-9 0-0 12, Amihere 3-6 3-3 9, Grissett 1-5 0-0 2, Wesolek 0-1 0-0 0, Cardoso 2-2 5-6 9, Littleton 0-0 0-0 0, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Feagin 0-0 1-2 1, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Rivers 0-0 0-0 0, Russell 2-2 0-0 5, Totals 28-55 21-27 80
|Creighton
|16
|9
|15
|10
|—
|50
|South Carolina
|23
|23
|18
|16
|—
|80
3-Point Goals_Creighton 7-21 (Ronsiek 0-2, Brotzki 1-3, Jensen 1-4, Rembao 0-1, Saunders 2-3, Horan 1-2, Maly 2-6), South Carolina 3-9 (Beal 0-2, Cooke 0-2, Henderson 2-2, Amihere 0-1, Thompson 0-1, Russell 1-1). Assists_Creighton 17 (Rembao 6), South Carolina 10 (Henderson 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Creighton 23 (Saunders 4), South Carolina 43 (Saxton 11). Total Fouls_Creighton 20, South Carolina 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_6,579.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.