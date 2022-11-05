|Missouri St.
|3
|0
|0
|10
|—
|13
|South Dakota
|7
|6
|7
|0
|—
|20
First Quarter
MOSU_FG Pizano 20, 06:18
SDAK_Lawrence 11 run (Ogamba kick), 01:13
Second Quarter
SDAK_Eliodor 44 pass from Bouman (kick failed), 00:57
Third Quarter
SDAK_Bell 23 pass from Bouman (Ogamba kick), 02:19
Fourth Quarter
MOSU_Mitchell 4 pass from Shelley (Pizano kick), 11:01
MOSU_FG Pizano 37, 02:02
|MOSU
|SDAK
|First downs
|18
|18
|Rushes-yards
|32-99
|31-92
|Passing
|233
|235
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-38-0
|17-25-0
|Return Yards
|44
|86
|Punts-Avg.
|4-45.3
|5-41.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|6-42
|8-52
|Time of Possession
|31:54
|28:06
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Missouri St., Ja. Wright 16-45, Ke. Latulas 3-24, Ja. Shelley 11-16, Na. Mitchell 1-9, Ce. Manning 1-5. South Dakota, Tr. Theis 24-74, Sh. Lawrence 5-20, Team 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Missouri St., Ja. Shelley 23-38-0-233. South Dakota, Ai. Bouman 17-25-0-235.
RECEIVING_Missouri St., Ja. Booker 2-48, St. Moore 2-39, Ty. Scott 4-34, Na. Mitchell 4-28, Ja. Wright 4-28, Te. Owens 2-24, La. Mason 2-13, Ra. Sharpe 1-9, Ke. Latulas 1-5, Ce. Manning 1-5. South Dakota, We. Eliodor 6-97, Ca. Bell 3-54, JJ. Galbreath 2-30, Sh. Lawrence 1-17, Ja. Martens 1-13, Ja. Phelps 1-12, Tr. Theis 2-10, Za. Witte 1-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.