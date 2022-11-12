DAKOTA ST. (0-1)
Latting 1-5 1-2 3, Hoverson 0-0 0-0 0, Morales 3-10 0-0 8, Muller 9-16 1-3 19, N'tula 1-4 0-0 3, Kelly 10-15 2-4 25, Damerum 2-7 0-0 4, Jones 1-8 0-0 2, Kelley 0-0 0-0 0, Limke 0-0 0-0 0, Slaathaug 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-65 4-9 64.
SOUTH DAKOTA (2-1)
Kamateros 4-12 1-1 11, Archambault 1-4 0-0 2, Hayes 2-2 1-3 5, Perrott-Hunt 4-16 4-4 15, Plitzuweit 5-9 2-2 16, Bruns 7-13 2-2 16, Coleman 1-2 2-2 4, Burchill 1-1 2-2 4, Brostrom 3-3 0-0 6, Carcoana 1-1 1-2 3, Kutcher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 15-18 82.
Halftime_Dakota St. 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Dakota St. 6-17 (Kelly 3-6, Morales 2-5, N'tula 1-3, Jones 0-1, Muller 0-2), South Dakota 9-23 (Plitzuweit 4-5, Perrott-Hunt 3-8, Kamateros 2-5, Archambault 0-1, Coleman 0-1, Bruns 0-3). Rebounds_Dakota St. 30 (Muller 11), South Dakota 39 (Kamateros 8). Assists_Dakota St. 9 (Muller 4), South Dakota 16 (Archambault, Perrott-Hunt 3). Total Fouls_Dakota St. 20, South Dakota 14. A_1,611 (6,000).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.