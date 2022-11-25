|FG
|Reb
|S. DAKOTA ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dentlinger
|25
|3-4
|0-0
|2-4
|1
|2
|6
|Kyle
|29
|5-10
|7-8
|2-6
|0
|1
|17
|Arians
|37
|3-8
|2-2
|0-3
|1
|1
|10
|Easley
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|1-4
|1
|0
|5
|Mayo
|34
|5-13
|1-1
|0-13
|4
|0
|11
|Mims
|24
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Mors
|12
|1-4
|2-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|5
|Appel
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Te Slaa
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lien
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-51
|13-15
|5-31
|8
|6
|61
Percentages: FG .412, FT .867.
3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Arians 2-4, Appel 1-1, Easley 1-2, Mors 1-2, Mims 1-3, Te Slaa 0-1, Mayo 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Kyle).
Turnovers: 14 (Appel 3, Arians 3, Dentlinger 2, Kyle 2, Mors 2, Easley, Mims).
Steals: 6 (Dentlinger 2, Mayo 2, Kyle, Mors).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VALPARAISO
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Krikke
|39
|6-16
|0-0
|1-9
|1
|1
|12
|Nelson
|26
|3-8
|0-0
|1-6
|0
|3
|8
|Green
|32
|3-9
|0-0
|0-5
|0
|1
|7
|King
|34
|8-17
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|18
|Ruedinger
|23
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|2
|0
|Barrett
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Bayu
|14
|1-2
|0-0
|3-4
|1
|2
|2
|DeAveiro
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|0
|Edwards
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|1
|0
|Freese-Vilien
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-60
|0-0
|6-26
|7
|15
|50
Percentages: FG .367, FT .000.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (King 2-4, Nelson 2-7, Barrett 1-1, Green 1-6, DeAveiro 0-1, Ruedinger 0-2, Krikke 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Krikke).
Turnovers: 12 (King 3, Bayu 2, DeAveiro 2, Ruedinger 2, Barrett, Green, Krikke).
Steals: 10 (Bayu 2, Edwards 2, Krikke 2, Ruedinger 2, Green, King).
Technical Fouls: None.
|S. Dakota St.
|23
|38
|—
|61
|Valparaiso
|23
|27
|—
|50
A_274 (9,500).
