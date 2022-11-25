FGFTReb
S. DAKOTA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dentlinger253-40-02-4126
Kyle295-107-82-60117
Arians373-82-20-31110
Easley182-40-01-4105
Mayo345-131-10-134011
Mims241-41-20-1104
Mors121-42-20-0025
Appel111-30-00-0003
Te Slaa80-10-00-0000
Lien20-00-00-0000
Totals20021-5113-155-318661

Percentages: FG .412, FT .867.

3-Point Goals: 6-17, .353 (Arians 2-4, Appel 1-1, Easley 1-2, Mors 1-2, Mims 1-3, Te Slaa 0-1, Mayo 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Kyle).

Turnovers: 14 (Appel 3, Arians 3, Dentlinger 2, Kyle 2, Mors 2, Easley, Mims).

Steals: 6 (Dentlinger 2, Mayo 2, Kyle, Mors).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VALPARAISOMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Krikke396-160-01-91112
Nelson263-80-01-6038
Green323-90-00-5017
King348-170-01-11118
Ruedinger230-20-00-0120
Barrett141-20-00-0023
Bayu141-20-03-4122
DeAveiro100-10-00-0220
Edwards70-20-00-1110
Freese-Vilien10-10-00-0000
Totals20022-600-06-2671550

Percentages: FG .367, FT .000.

3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (King 2-4, Nelson 2-7, Barrett 1-1, Green 1-6, DeAveiro 0-1, Ruedinger 0-2, Krikke 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Green, Krikke).

Turnovers: 12 (King 3, Bayu 2, DeAveiro 2, Ruedinger 2, Barrett, Green, Krikke).

Steals: 10 (Bayu 2, Edwards 2, Krikke 2, Ruedinger 2, Green, King).

Technical Fouls: None.

S. Dakota St.233861
Valparaiso232750

A_274 (9,500).

