Adelekun229-201-14-71419
Haskins240-30-00-4000
Krystkowiak220-40-00-5130
Johnson263-53-30-4119
Robinson150-12-20-4022
Cornish211-82-20-3234
Myrthil214-72-20-10211
Neskovic192-24-41-1008
Munro101-30-00-1102
Williams100-30-00-3000
Mitchell-Day80-10-00-2120
McRae30-00-00-1000
Totals20020-5714-145-3671755

Percentages: FG .351, FT 1.000.

3-Point Goals: 1-14, .071 (Myrthil 1-4, Krystkowiak 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Williams 0-1, Haskins 0-2, Cornish 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Adelekun, Haskins, Myrthil, Williams).

Turnovers: 14 (Haskins 4, Cornish 2, Johnson 2, Neskovic 2, Mitchell-Day, Munro, Myrthil, Robinson).

Steals: 6 (Adelekun 3, Myrthil 2, Krystkowiak).

Technical Fouls: None.

SOUTH FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hines262-41-21-8026
Tchewa314-53-42-82311
Chaplin304-90-11-2008
Conwell152-60-00-3214
Harris273-143-40-44210
Miguel273-90-10-3328
Smith141-30-10-0322
Bryant122-50-03-4014
Walker110-10-00-2130
Moss72-30-00-1116
Muordar10-00-00-0000
Totals20023-597-137-35161759

Percentages: FG .390, FT .538.

3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Moss 2-3, Miguel 2-5, Hines 1-2, Harris 1-8, Bryant 0-1, Chaplin 0-1, Conwell 0-2, Smith 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Bryant 3, Harris 2, Chaplin, Hines, Walker).

Turnovers: 11 (Bryant 3, Chaplin 2, Miguel 2, Conwell, Hines, Moss, Walker).

Steals: 10 (Harris 3, Conwell 2, Bryant, Hines, Miguel, Smith, Tchewa).

Technical Fouls: None.

Dartmouth302555
South Florida342559

