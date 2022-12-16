DARTMOUTH (4-9)
Adelekun 9-20 1-1 19, Haskins 0-3 0-0 0, Krystkowiak 0-4 0-0 0, Johnson 3-5 3-3 9, Robinson 0-1 2-2 2, Cornish 1-8 2-2 4, Myrthil 4-7 2-2 11, Neskovic 2-2 4-4 8, Munro 1-3 0-0 2, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Mitchell-Day 0-1 0-0 0, McRae 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 14-14 55.
SOUTH FLORIDA (5-6)
Hines 2-4 1-2 6, Tchewa 4-5 3-4 11, Chaplin 4-9 0-1 8, Conwell 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 3-14 3-4 10, Miguel 3-9 0-1 8, Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Bryant 2-5 0-0 4, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Moss 2-3 0-0 6, Muordar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 7-13 59.
Halftime_South Florida 34-30. 3-Point Goals_Dartmouth 1-14 (Myrthil 1-4, Krystkowiak 0-1, Mitchell-Day 0-1, Williams 0-1, Haskins 0-2, Cornish 0-5), South Florida 6-24 (Moss 2-3, Miguel 2-5, Hines 1-2, Harris 1-8, Bryant 0-1, Chaplin 0-1, Conwell 0-2, Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Dartmouth 36 (Adelekun 7), South Florida 35 (Hines, Tchewa 8). Assists_Dartmouth 7 (Cornish 2), South Florida 16 (Harris 4). Total Fouls_Dartmouth 17, South Florida 17.
