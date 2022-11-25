SOUTH FLORIDA (7-0)
Brito 1-7 0-0 2, Fankam Mendjiadeu 6-13 7-8 19, Puisis 1-8 4-4 7, Tsineke 7-17 6-7 24, Wilson 0-5 0-0 0, Gonzalez 3-7 3-4 9, Johansson 1-1 0-0 2, Aarnio 0-0 0-0 0, Asensio 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-59 20-23 63
GEORGIA TECH (3-2)
Hermosa 0-6 0-0 0, Jackson 2-11 0-0 4, Love 0-3 0-0 0, Morgan 6-13 5-6 17, Swartz 2-9 2-3 6, Blackshear 0-1 2-2 2, Wone Aranaz 4-10 0-0 8, Dunn 1-5 4-4 6, Carter 2-3 2-2 7, Harrison 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-61 15-17 50
|South Florida
|25
|10
|15
|13
|—
|63
|Georgia Tech
|12
|14
|13
|11
|—
|50
3-Point Goals_South Florida 5-11 (Puisis 1-3, Tsineke 4-6, Wilson 0-1, Gonzalez 0-1), Georgia Tech 1-10 (Jackson 0-3, Love 0-1, Morgan 0-1, Swartz 0-3, Carter 1-2). Assists_South Florida 10 (Wilson 4), Georgia Tech 5 (Morgan 4). Fouled Out_Georgia Tech Hermosa. Rebounds_South Florida 50 (Fankam Mendjiadeu 21), Georgia Tech 34 (Morgan 7). Total Fouls_South Florida 18, Georgia Tech 23. Technical Fouls_None. A_275.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.