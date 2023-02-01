FGFTReb
EAST CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson343-83-62-52310
Debaut170-12-21-3012
Bayela322-100-01-3035
Felton336-155-52-30318
LaCount192-52-20-3526
Ausar255-85-63-81115
J.Walker213-40-00-2117
Diboundje50-20-00-0000
Kasanganay50-10-00-0000
Sunderland40-00-00-1000
Pinedo30-10-00-0000
Totals20021-5517-219-2891463

Percentages: FG .382, FT .810.

3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (J.Walker 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Bayela 1-7, Felton 1-7).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Ausar).

Turnovers: 16 (LaCount 5, Ausar 2, Bayela 2, Johnson 2, Pinedo 2, Diboundje, Felton, J.Walker).

Steals: 9 (Johnson 4, Ausar 2, Felton, J.Walker, LaCount).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTH FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hines200-10-01-3120
Tchewa374-82-22-113410
Chaplin247-100-01-20217
Conwell223-41-20-2307
Harris296-134-50-23321
Miguel243-81-22-3637
C.Walker231-41-12-9033
Smith202-60-00-0106
Totals20026-549-128-32171771

Percentages: FG .481, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Harris 5-10, Chaplin 3-4, Smith 2-5, Conwell 0-1, Miguel 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 5 (C.Walker 3, Hines, Miguel).

Turnovers: 18 (Chaplin 3, Miguel 3, Tchewa 3, C.Walker 2, Conwell 2, Harris 2, Smith 2, Hines).

Steals: 8 (C.Walker 2, Harris 2, Miguel 2, Conwell, Tchewa).

Technical Fouls: None.

East Carolina303363
South Florida442771

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

