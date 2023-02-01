|FG
|Reb
|EAST CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|34
|3-8
|3-6
|2-5
|2
|3
|10
|Debaut
|17
|0-1
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Bayela
|32
|2-10
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|5
|Felton
|33
|6-15
|5-5
|2-3
|0
|3
|18
|LaCount
|19
|2-5
|2-2
|0-3
|5
|2
|6
|Ausar
|25
|5-8
|5-6
|3-8
|1
|1
|15
|J.Walker
|21
|3-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|7
|Diboundje
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kasanganay
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Sunderland
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Pinedo
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-55
|17-21
|9-28
|9
|14
|63
Percentages: FG .382, FT .810.
3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (J.Walker 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Bayela 1-7, Felton 1-7).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Ausar).
Turnovers: 16 (LaCount 5, Ausar 2, Bayela 2, Johnson 2, Pinedo 2, Diboundje, Felton, J.Walker).
Steals: 9 (Johnson 4, Ausar 2, Felton, J.Walker, LaCount).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hines
|20
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|Tchewa
|37
|4-8
|2-2
|2-11
|3
|4
|10
|Chaplin
|24
|7-10
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|17
|Conwell
|22
|3-4
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|0
|7
|Harris
|29
|6-13
|4-5
|0-2
|3
|3
|21
|Miguel
|24
|3-8
|1-2
|2-3
|6
|3
|7
|C.Walker
|23
|1-4
|1-1
|2-9
|0
|3
|3
|Smith
|20
|2-6
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|6
|Totals
|200
|26-54
|9-12
|8-32
|17
|17
|71
Percentages: FG .481, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 10-23, .435 (Harris 5-10, Chaplin 3-4, Smith 2-5, Conwell 0-1, Miguel 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 5 (C.Walker 3, Hines, Miguel).
Turnovers: 18 (Chaplin 3, Miguel 3, Tchewa 3, C.Walker 2, Conwell 2, Harris 2, Smith 2, Hines).
Steals: 8 (C.Walker 2, Harris 2, Miguel 2, Conwell, Tchewa).
Technical Fouls: None.
|East Carolina
|30
|33
|—
|63
|South Florida
|44
|27
|—
|71
.
