EAST CAROLINA (11-11)
Johnson 3-8 3-6 10, Debaut 0-1 2-2 2, Bayela 2-10 0-0 5, Felton 6-15 5-5 18, LaCount 2-5 2-2 6, Ausar 5-8 5-6 15, J.Walker 3-4 0-0 7, Diboundje 0-2 0-0 0, Kasanganay 0-1 0-0 0, Sunderland 0-0 0-0 0, Pinedo 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-55 17-21 63.
SOUTH FLORIDA (9-13)
Hines 0-1 0-0 0, Tchewa 4-8 2-2 10, Chaplin 7-10 0-0 17, Conwell 3-4 1-2 7, Harris 6-13 4-5 21, Miguel 3-8 1-2 7, C.Walker 1-4 1-1 3, Smith 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 26-54 9-12 71.
Halftime_South Florida 44-30. 3-Point Goals_East Carolina 4-17 (J.Walker 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Bayela 1-7, Felton 1-7), South Florida 10-23 (Harris 5-10, Chaplin 3-4, Smith 2-5, Conwell 0-1, Miguel 0-3). Rebounds_East Carolina 28 (Ausar 8), South Florida 32 (Tchewa 11). Assists_East Carolina 9 (LaCount 5), South Florida 17 (Miguel 6). Total Fouls_East Carolina 14, South Florida 17.
