FGFTReb
ST. FRANCIS (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Grisby180-00-00-2020
J.Harris232-93-42-11137
Clarke151-10-00-1042
Moreno191-30-01-1213
Wilcox305-96-70-41121
Higgins326-130-01-24217
Howell-South220-31-20-0111
Sagnia170-00-00-1000
Bethea142-52-20-3016
Quartlebaum101-30-00-2003
Totals20018-4612-154-2791560

Percentages: FG .391, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2).

Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox 2, Grisby, Moreno, Quartlebaum, Sagnia).

Steals: 4 (Clarke, J.Harris, Moreno, Wilcox).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SOUTH FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hines293-61-22-5117
Tchewa298-100-02-63116
Conwell334-102-20-11212
T.Harris335-146-60-04118
Miguel305-130-01-56212
Smith172-40-00-1104
Boggs111-30-03-6133
Walker110-00-00-4000
Moss71-31-21-3003
Totals20029-6310-129-31171075

Percentages: FG .460, FT .833.

3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Conwell 2-4, Miguel 2-4, T.Harris 2-6, Boggs 1-2, Hines 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 9 (Boggs 2, Miguel 2, Tchewa 2, Hines, Moss, T.Harris).

Steals: 6 (T.Harris 2, Conwell, Miguel, Smith, Tchewa).

Technical Fouls: None.

St. Francis (NY)332760
South Florida363975

A_2,241 (10,411).

