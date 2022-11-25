|FG
|FT
|Reb
|ST. FRANCIS (NY)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Grisby
|18
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|0
|J.Harris
|23
|2-9
|3-4
|2-11
|1
|3
|7
|Clarke
|15
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|4
|2
|Moreno
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|1-1
|2
|1
|3
|Wilcox
|30
|5-9
|6-7
|0-4
|1
|1
|21
|Higgins
|32
|6-13
|0-0
|1-2
|4
|2
|17
|Howell-South
|22
|0-3
|1-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|1
|Sagnia
|17
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Bethea
|14
|2-5
|2-2
|0-3
|0
|1
|6
|Quartlebaum
|10
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|18-46
|12-15
|4-27
|9
|15
|60
Percentages: FG .391, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2).
Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox 2, Grisby, Moreno, Quartlebaum, Sagnia).
Steals: 4 (Clarke, J.Harris, Moreno, Wilcox).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hines
|29
|3-6
|1-2
|2-5
|1
|1
|7
|Tchewa
|29
|8-10
|0-0
|2-6
|3
|1
|16
|Conwell
|33
|4-10
|2-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|12
|T.Harris
|33
|5-14
|6-6
|0-0
|4
|1
|18
|Miguel
|30
|5-13
|0-0
|1-5
|6
|2
|12
|Smith
|17
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|4
|Boggs
|11
|1-3
|0-0
|3-6
|1
|3
|3
|Walker
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Moss
|7
|1-3
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|29-63
|10-12
|9-31
|17
|10
|75
Percentages: FG .460, FT .833.
3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Conwell 2-4, Miguel 2-4, T.Harris 2-6, Boggs 1-2, Hines 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 9 (Boggs 2, Miguel 2, Tchewa 2, Hines, Moss, T.Harris).
Steals: 6 (T.Harris 2, Conwell, Miguel, Smith, Tchewa).
Technical Fouls: None.
|St. Francis (NY)
|33
|27
|—
|60
|South Florida
|36
|39
|—
|75
A_2,241 (10,411).
