ST. FRANCIS (NY) (2-4)
Grisby 0-0 0-0 0, J.Harris 2-9 3-4 7, Clarke 1-1 0-0 2, Moreno 1-3 0-0 3, Wilcox 5-9 6-7 21, Higgins 6-13 0-0 17, Howell-South 0-3 1-2 1, Sagnia 0-0 0-0 0, Bethea 2-5 2-2 6, Quartlebaum 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 18-46 12-15 60.
SOUTH FLORIDA (2-5)
Hines 3-6 1-2 7, Tchewa 8-10 0-0 16, Conwell 4-10 2-2 12, T.Harris 5-14 6-6 18, Miguel 5-13 0-0 12, Smith 2-4 0-0 4, Boggs 1-3 0-0 3, Walker 0-0 0-0 0, Moss 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 29-63 10-12 75.
Halftime_South Florida 36-33. 3-Point Goals_St. Francis (NY) 12-24 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2), South Florida 7-17 (Conwell 2-4, Miguel 2-4, T.Harris 2-6, Boggs 1-2, Hines 0-1). Rebounds_St. Francis (NY) 27 (J.Harris 11), South Florida 31 (Tchewa, Boggs 6). Assists_St. Francis (NY) 9 (Higgins 4), South Florida 17 (Miguel 6). Total Fouls_St. Francis (NY) 15, South Florida 10. A_2,241 (10,411).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.