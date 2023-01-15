SOUTH FLORIDA (8-10)
Bryant 3-6 2-3 8, Hines 2-8 0-0 4, Tchewa 6-9 8-12 20, Harris 8-13 3-5 24, Miguel 4-8 0-0 11, Conwell 2-4 0-0 5, Chaplin 1-2 1-1 3, Boggs 2-4 0-0 6, Smith 0-2 0-0 0, Muordar 0-0 0-0 0, Patrick 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 14-21 81.
EAST CAROLINA (10-9)
Ausar 1-3 1-3 3, Johnson 5-12 4-5 16, Diboundje 5-13 6-8 18, LaCount 2-6 6-8 11, J.Walker 1-6 0-0 3, Felton 5-10 0-0 13, Debaut 3-6 0-0 6, Bayela 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 17-24 70.
Halftime_South Florida 34-31. 3-Point Goals_South Florida 11-23 (Harris 5-8, Miguel 3-5, Boggs 2-3, Conwell 1-2, Bryant 0-1, Smith 0-1, Hines 0-3), East Carolina 9-27 (Felton 3-7, Diboundje 2-6, Johnson 2-8, LaCount 1-2, J.Walker 1-2, Bayela 0-2). Rebounds_South Florida 35 (Hines 11), East Carolina 33 (Johnson 12). Assists_South Florida 17 (Hines, Harris, Miguel 4), East Carolina 15 (J.Walker 6). Total Fouls_South Florida 18, East Carolina 18. A_3,969 (8,000).
