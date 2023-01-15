|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTH FLORIDA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Bryant
|28
|3-6
|2-3
|1-10
|0
|1
|8
|Hines
|31
|2-8
|0-0
|4-11
|4
|3
|4
|Tchewa
|35
|6-9
|8-12
|4-7
|1
|3
|20
|Harris
|28
|8-13
|3-5
|0-0
|4
|2
|24
|Miguel
|30
|4-8
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|3
|11
|Conwell
|19
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|5
|Chaplin
|12
|1-2
|1-1
|1-1
|3
|0
|3
|Boggs
|10
|2-4
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|3
|6
|Smith
|4
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|1
|0
|Muordar
|2
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Patrick
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-56
|14-21
|11-35
|17
|18
|81
Percentages: FG .500, FT .667.
3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Harris 5-8, Miguel 3-5, Boggs 2-3, Conwell 1-2, Bryant 0-1, Smith 0-1, Hines 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Muordar).
Turnovers: 13 (Bryant 3, Chaplin 2, Harris 2, Hines 2, Miguel 2, Tchewa 2).
Steals: 5 (Hines 4, Bryant).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|EAST CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Ausar
|17
|1-3
|1-3
|2-4
|0
|1
|3
|Johnson
|34
|5-12
|4-5
|5-12
|3
|4
|16
|Diboundje
|35
|5-13
|6-8
|0-1
|0
|3
|18
|LaCount
|27
|2-6
|6-8
|1-2
|5
|2
|11
|J.Walker
|31
|1-6
|0-0
|0-1
|6
|1
|3
|Felton
|28
|5-10
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|3
|13
|Debaut
|20
|3-6
|0-0
|6-10
|0
|4
|6
|Bayela
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-58
|17-24
|15-33
|15
|18
|70
Percentages: FG .379, FT .708.
3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Felton 3-7, Diboundje 2-6, Johnson 2-8, J.Walker 1-2, LaCount 1-2, Bayela 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 15 (J.Walker 4, Ausar 3, Felton 2, LaCount 2, Bayela, Debaut, Diboundje, Johnson).
Steals: 6 (Bayela 2, LaCount 2, Ausar, Diboundje).
Technical Fouls: None.
|South Florida
|34
|47
|—
|81
|East Carolina
|31
|39
|—
|70
A_3,969 (8,000).
