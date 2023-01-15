FGFTReb
SOUTH FLORIDAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Bryant283-62-31-10018
Hines312-80-04-11434
Tchewa356-98-124-71320
Harris288-133-50-04224
Miguel304-80-00-24311
Conwell192-40-00-2115
Chaplin121-21-11-1303
Boggs102-40-00-1036
Smith40-20-01-1010
Muordar20-00-00-0010
Patrick10-00-00-0000
Totals20028-5614-2111-35171881

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667.

3-Point Goals: 11-23, .478 (Harris 5-8, Miguel 3-5, Boggs 2-3, Conwell 1-2, Bryant 0-1, Smith 0-1, Hines 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Muordar).

Turnovers: 13 (Bryant 3, Chaplin 2, Harris 2, Hines 2, Miguel 2, Tchewa 2).

Steals: 5 (Hines 4, Bryant).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
EAST CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Ausar171-31-32-4013
Johnson345-124-55-123416
Diboundje355-136-80-10318
LaCount272-66-81-25211
J.Walker311-60-00-1613
Felton285-100-00-01313
Debaut203-60-06-10046
Bayela80-20-01-3000
Totals20022-5817-2415-33151870

Percentages: FG .379, FT .708.

3-Point Goals: 9-27, .333 (Felton 3-7, Diboundje 2-6, Johnson 2-8, J.Walker 1-2, LaCount 1-2, Bayela 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 15 (J.Walker 4, Ausar 3, Felton 2, LaCount 2, Bayela, Debaut, Diboundje, Johnson).

Steals: 6 (Bayela 2, LaCount 2, Ausar, Diboundje).

Technical Fouls: None.

South Florida344781
East Carolina313970

A_3,969 (8,000).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you