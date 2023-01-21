FGFTReb
TENNESSEE TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Sebree352-130-02-14015
Causwell120-12-21-1122
Harvey487-135-80-53122
Perry484-110-00-36310
Strong40-10-00-0000
Thompson336-102-40-31218
Oliver306-101-10-40013
Slatten170-30-00-1010
Zimonjic152-30-10-2335
Beya81-10-00-0052
Totals25028-6610-163-33141877

Percentages: FG .424, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Thompson 4-5, Harvey 3-7, Perry 2-8, Zimonjic 1-1, Sebree 1-6, Oliver 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Harvey, Perry).

Turnovers: 13 (Harvey 3, Sebree 3, Thompson 3, Beya, Oliver, Perry, Strong).

Steals: 6 (Harvey 3, Oliver, Perry, Sebree).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SE MISSOURIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson234-40-22-2148
Branson342-72-26-12456
Harris468-173-40-110023
Russell454-163-72-68313
Smart424-91-20-61210
Barnes335-120-02-74210
Earley173-61-23-4007
Larson62-40-00-2015
Eursher20-00-00-0000
Mitchell21-20-00-0002
Totals25033-7710-1915-50181784

Percentages: FG .429, FT .526.

3-Point Goals: 8-32, .250 (Harris 4-10, Russell 2-9, Larson 1-2, Smart 1-5, Branson 0-1, Barnes 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Smart 2, Barnes, Branson, Johnson).

Turnovers: 12 (Branson 3, Russell 3, Earley 2, Barnes, Johnson, Mitchell, Smart).

Steals: 6 (Branson 3, Russell 2, Harris).

Technical Fouls: None.

Tennessee Tech25414777
SE Missouri372941484

A_2,632 (6,972).

