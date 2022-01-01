FGFTReb
AUSTIN PEAYMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hutchins-Everett242-84-73-9328
Paez193-64-40-14410
Silver263-83-40-12511
Copeland244-72-41-32011
Stone-Carrawell318-151-41-42318
Walker193-61-23-3037
Calderon161-42-30-2125
Woodard151-32-31-2024
Peavy130-23-51-3023
Scott101-20-22-3122
Ware30-00-00-0000
Totals20026-6122-3812-31152579

Percentages: FG .426, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Silver 2-6, Calderon 1-3, Copeland 1-3, Stone-Carrawell 1-5, Hutchins-Everett 0-2, Paez 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hutchins-Everett).

Turnovers: 11 (Copeland 3, Hutchins-Everett 2, Scott 2, Silver 2, Stone-Carrawell 2).

Steals: 11 (Stone-Carrawell 3, Walker 3, Copeland 2, Hutchins-Everett, Scott, Silver).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SE MISSOURIMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
S.Thompson293-41-22-6047
Branson250-14-61-4644
Reed399-169-100-85334
N.Russell244-80-01-4249
P.Russell275-95-60-02520
Nicholas222-59-100-33214
Harris90-10-00-2100
Long91-10-00-0013
Akenten82-40-00-2016
Patterson80-01-20-0041
Totals20026-4929-364-29192898

Percentages: FG .531, FT .806.

3-Point Goals: 17-28, .607 (Reed 7-11, P.Russell 5-7, Akenten 2-4, Long 1-1, N.Russell 1-2, Nicholas 1-2, Harris 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Patterson 2, Akenten, Branson, S.Thompson).

Turnovers: 19 (S.Thompson 6, P.Russell 3, Harris 2, N.Russell 2, Patterson 2, Reed 2, Branson, Nicholas).

Steals: 3 (Nicholas, P.Russell, Reed).

Technical Fouls: None.

Austin Peay314879
SE Missouri425698

A_580 (6,972).

