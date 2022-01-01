|FG
|FT
|Reb
|AUSTIN PEAY
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hutchins-Everett
|24
|2-8
|4-7
|3-9
|3
|2
|8
|Paez
|19
|3-6
|4-4
|0-1
|4
|4
|10
|Silver
|26
|3-8
|3-4
|0-1
|2
|5
|11
|Copeland
|24
|4-7
|2-4
|1-3
|2
|0
|11
|Stone-Carrawell
|31
|8-15
|1-4
|1-4
|2
|3
|18
|Walker
|19
|3-6
|1-2
|3-3
|0
|3
|7
|Calderon
|16
|1-4
|2-3
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Woodard
|15
|1-3
|2-3
|1-2
|0
|2
|4
|Peavy
|13
|0-2
|3-5
|1-3
|0
|2
|3
|Scott
|10
|1-2
|0-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|Ware
|3
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-61
|22-38
|12-31
|15
|25
|79
Percentages: FG .426, FT .579.
3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Silver 2-6, Calderon 1-3, Copeland 1-3, Stone-Carrawell 1-5, Hutchins-Everett 0-2, Paez 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hutchins-Everett).
Turnovers: 11 (Copeland 3, Hutchins-Everett 2, Scott 2, Silver 2, Stone-Carrawell 2).
Steals: 11 (Stone-Carrawell 3, Walker 3, Copeland 2, Hutchins-Everett, Scott, Silver).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SE MISSOURI
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|S.Thompson
|29
|3-4
|1-2
|2-6
|0
|4
|7
|Branson
|25
|0-1
|4-6
|1-4
|6
|4
|4
|Reed
|39
|9-16
|9-10
|0-8
|5
|3
|34
|N.Russell
|24
|4-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|4
|9
|P.Russell
|27
|5-9
|5-6
|0-0
|2
|5
|20
|Nicholas
|22
|2-5
|9-10
|0-3
|3
|2
|14
|Harris
|9
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Long
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|3
|Akenten
|8
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Patterson
|8
|0-0
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|4
|1
|Totals
|200
|26-49
|29-36
|4-29
|19
|28
|98
Percentages: FG .531, FT .806.
3-Point Goals: 17-28, .607 (Reed 7-11, P.Russell 5-7, Akenten 2-4, Long 1-1, N.Russell 1-2, Nicholas 1-2, Harris 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Patterson 2, Akenten, Branson, S.Thompson).
Turnovers: 19 (S.Thompson 6, P.Russell 3, Harris 2, N.Russell 2, Patterson 2, Reed 2, Branson, Nicholas).
Steals: 3 (Nicholas, P.Russell, Reed).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Austin Peay
|31
|48
|—
|79
|SE Missouri
|42
|56
|—
|98
A_580 (6,972).