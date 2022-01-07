|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MCNEESE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taylor
|32
|6-12
|6-8
|4-9
|4
|4
|18
|Medley-Bacon
|25
|2-5
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|2
|7
|Lewis
|27
|7-12
|1-1
|2-6
|0
|4
|15
|Scott
|36
|6-11
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|0
|17
|C.Warren
|15
|3-6
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|4
|7
|Massie
|27
|3-6
|0-2
|2-3
|1
|3
|6
|Shumate
|25
|2-5
|1-3
|2-5
|1
|3
|5
|Francois
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|3
|English
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-58
|13-20
|13-36
|8
|24
|78
Percentages: FG .517, FT .650.
3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Scott 3-6, Francois 1-1, C.Warren 1-3, Massie 0-1, Taylor 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Medley-Bacon).
Turnovers: 18 (Massie 4, C.Warren 3, Shumate 3, Taylor 3, English 2, Lewis 2, Scott).
Steals: 8 (Massie 3, Lewis 2, Taylor 2, Scott).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SE LOUISIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burkhardt
|32
|7-8
|0-0
|0-5
|2
|2
|20
|Clergeot
|32
|2-8
|3-4
|0-0
|5
|4
|7
|Eastmond
|32
|3-6
|2-4
|0-0
|5
|2
|10
|Hinton
|27
|2-5
|6-6
|2-7
|3
|4
|10
|Okafor
|36
|7-14
|5-5
|2-9
|1
|3
|20
|Caldwell
|13
|2-4
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|2
|8
|Strange
|12
|1-2
|0-0
|1-2
|1
|1
|3
|Larvadain
|9
|2-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|5
|Gordon
|7
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|200
|26-52
|18-21
|5-24
|19
|20
|83
Percentages: FG .500, FT .857.
3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Burkhardt 6-7, Eastmond 2-2, Caldwell 2-3, Larvadain 1-1, Strange 1-1, Okafor 1-5, Gordon 0-1, Clergeot 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Hinton 3).
Turnovers: 13 (Eastmond 5, Clergeot 2, Hinton 2, Burkhardt, Caldwell, Okafor, Strange).
Steals: 7 (Hinton 2, Burkhardt, Caldwell, Clergeot, Eastmond, Okafor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|McNeese St.
|40
|38
|—
|78
|SE Louisiana
|52
|31
|—
|83
