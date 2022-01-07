FGFTReb
MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Taylor326-126-84-94418
Medley-Bacon252-53-41-3027
Lewis277-121-12-60415
Scott366-112-21-51017
C.Warren153-60-01-3147
Massie273-60-22-3136
Shumate252-51-32-5135
Francois91-10-00-1023
English40-00-00-1020
Totals20030-5813-2013-3682478

Percentages: FG .517, FT .650.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Scott 3-6, Francois 1-1, C.Warren 1-3, Massie 0-1, Taylor 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Medley-Bacon).

Turnovers: 18 (Massie 4, C.Warren 3, Shumate 3, Taylor 3, English 2, Lewis 2, Scott).

Steals: 8 (Massie 3, Lewis 2, Taylor 2, Scott).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SE LOUISIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burkhardt327-80-00-52220
Clergeot322-83-40-0547
Eastmond323-62-40-05210
Hinton272-56-62-73410
Okafor367-145-52-91320
Caldwell132-42-20-1228
Strange121-20-01-2113
Larvadain92-30-00-0005
Gordon70-20-00-0020
Totals20026-5218-215-24192083

Percentages: FG .500, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 13-23, .565 (Burkhardt 6-7, Eastmond 2-2, Caldwell 2-3, Larvadain 1-1, Strange 1-1, Okafor 1-5, Gordon 0-1, Clergeot 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Hinton 3).

Turnovers: 13 (Eastmond 5, Clergeot 2, Hinton 2, Burkhardt, Caldwell, Okafor, Strange).

Steals: 7 (Hinton 2, Burkhardt, Caldwell, Clergeot, Eastmond, Okafor).

Technical Fouls: None.

McNeese St.403878
SE Louisiana523183

.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you