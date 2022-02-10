|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MCNEESE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taylor
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|1-5
|1
|1
|4
|Medley-Bacon
|24
|4-6
|2-3
|3-7
|1
|3
|10
|Massie
|33
|3-7
|3-4
|3-6
|6
|4
|11
|Passmore
|2
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|0
|0
|C.Warren
|18
|2-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Scott
|34
|3-14
|1-1
|0-3
|0
|1
|7
|Shumate
|34
|11-19
|1-1
|2-4
|2
|3
|23
|Francois
|22
|6-8
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|17
|Lewis
|14
|4-6
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|4
|9
|English
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|35-69
|8-11
|10-31
|13
|20
|86
Percentages: FG .507, FT .727.
3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Francois 5-7, Massie 2-5, C.Warren 1-2, Lewis 0-1, Passmore 0-2, Shumate 0-4, Scott 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Medley-Bacon).
Turnovers: 14 (C.Warren 3, Massie 3, Lewis 2, Shumate 2, Taylor 2, Francois, Medley-Bacon).
Steals: 4 (Lewis 2, Massie 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SE LOUISIANA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Burkhardt
|35
|2-10
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|6
|Clergeot
|30
|5-8
|6-8
|0-3
|1
|1
|18
|Eastmond
|27
|2-5
|0-0
|1-2
|11
|1
|4
|Hinton
|24
|9-9
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|3
|18
|Okafor
|31
|10-15
|4-5
|3-9
|2
|2
|24
|Kasperzyk
|20
|4-7
|5-6
|1-3
|2
|1
|15
|McFarlane
|20
|1-3
|3-4
|0-2
|0
|1
|6
|Caldwell
|5
|0-2
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Gordon
|4
|0-1
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|1
|0
|Strange
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|33-60
|18-25
|8-28
|17
|13
|91
Percentages: FG .550, FT .720.
3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Clergeot 2-4, Kasperzyk 2-5, Burkhardt 2-9, McFarlane 1-2, Caldwell 0-1, Eastmond 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Okafor 0-3).
Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Hinton).
Turnovers: 8 (Clergeot 3, Caldwell, Eastmond, Hinton, Kasperzyk, Okafor).
Steals: 9 (Eastmond 4, Kasperzyk 2, Burkhardt, Hinton, Okafor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|McNeese St.
|40
|46
|—
|86
|SE Louisiana
|34
|57
|—
|91
A_743 (7,500).