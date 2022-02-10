FGFTReb
MCNEESE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Taylor182-30-01-5114
Medley-Bacon244-62-33-71310
Massie333-73-43-66411
Passmore20-20-00-0100
C.Warren182-40-00-2125
Scott343-141-10-3017
Shumate3411-191-12-42323
Francois226-80-00-21217
Lewis144-61-21-2049
English10-00-00-0000
Totals20035-698-1110-31132086

Percentages: FG .507, FT .727.

3-Point Goals: 8-26, .308 (Francois 5-7, Massie 2-5, C.Warren 1-2, Lewis 0-1, Passmore 0-2, Shumate 0-4, Scott 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Medley-Bacon).

Turnovers: 14 (C.Warren 3, Massie 3, Lewis 2, Shumate 2, Taylor 2, Francois, Medley-Bacon).

Steals: 4 (Lewis 2, Massie 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
SE LOUISIANAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Burkhardt352-100-00-2036
Clergeot305-86-80-31118
Eastmond272-50-01-21114
Hinton249-90-01-31318
Okafor3110-154-53-92224
Kasperzyk204-75-61-32115
McFarlane201-33-40-2016
Caldwell50-20-01-1000
Gordon40-10-21-2010
Strange40-00-00-1000
Totals20033-6018-258-28171391

Percentages: FG .550, FT .720.

3-Point Goals: 7-26, .269 (Clergeot 2-4, Kasperzyk 2-5, Burkhardt 2-9, McFarlane 1-2, Caldwell 0-1, Eastmond 0-1, Gordon 0-1, Okafor 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Hinton).

Turnovers: 8 (Clergeot 3, Caldwell, Eastmond, Hinton, Kasperzyk, Okafor).

Steals: 9 (Eastmond 4, Kasperzyk 2, Burkhardt, Hinton, Okafor).

Technical Fouls: None.

McNeese St.404686
SE Louisiana345791

A_743 (7,500).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

