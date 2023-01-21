SOUTHERN CAL (14-4)
Adika 3-6 0-0 7, Marshall 4-14 1-2 9, Sissoko 7-13 4-5 19, Littleton 0-8 3-4 3, Williams 2-5 2-4 8, Akunwafo 1-1 0-0 2, Bigby 0-0 0-0 0, Miura 1-2 0-0 3, Totals 18-49 10-15 51
WASHINGTON ST. (13-5)
Motuga 2-7 0-0 5, Murekatete 4-8 2-3 10, Teder 2-11 0-0 5, Tuhina 6-13 0-0 13, Wallack 2-6 0-0 5, Gardner 1-2 0-0 3, Sarver 0-2 1-2 1, Clarke 1-2 0-0 2, Totals 18-51 3-5 44
|Southern Cal
|13
|13
|16
|9
|—
|51
|Washington St.
|13
|10
|13
|8
|—
|44
3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 5-17 (Adika 1-3, Marshall 0-1, Sissoko 1-3, Littleton 0-5, Williams 2-3, Miura 1-2), Washington St. 5-16 (Motuga 1-2, Teder 1-7, Tuhina 1-3, Wallack 1-1, Gardner 1-2, Sarver 0-1). Assists_Southern Cal 8 (Adika 2, Marshall 2, Williams 2), Washington St. 10 (Sarver 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 38 (Marshall 13), Washington St. 29 (Motuga 7). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 9, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_956.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.