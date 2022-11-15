SOUTHERN CAL (3-0)
Adika 2-3 0-0 5, Marshall 4-13 3-7 11, Sissoko 9-13 1-2 19, Littleton 3-8 6-8 12, Williams 3-6 2-2 8, Love 0-4 0-2 0, Akunwafo 0-0 0-0 0, Perkins 0-0 0-0 0, Bigby 1-4 0-0 3, Totals 22-51 12-21 58
SAN DIEGO (2-1)
Neubert 2-4 0-0 4, Olinger 1-3 0-0 2, Khalfani 1-10 0-0 2, Oakry 4-12 4-4 12, Pace 7-11 2-3 16, Finney 0-0 0-0 0, Horstmeyer 0-3 0-0 0, Sheffey 3-11 1-2 7, Erikstrup 2-3 1-4 5, Kaur 1-2 0-0 2, Wristen 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-59 8-13 50
|Southern Cal
|8
|17
|16
|17
|—
|58
|San Diego
|9
|17
|14
|10
|—
|50
3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 2-5 (Adika 1-1, Sissoko 0-1, Littleton 0-2, Bigby 1-1), San Diego 0-9 (Olinger 0-2, Oakry 0-5, Sheffey 0-2). Assists_Southern Cal 13 (Littleton 4), San Diego 7 (Pace 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 31 (Marshall 9), San Diego 43 (Erikstrup 10). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 14, San Diego 18. Technical Fouls_None. A_567.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.