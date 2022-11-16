VERMONT (1-3)
Fiorillo 4-10 0-1 9, Deloney 1-4 0-0 3, Duncan 0-1 0-0 0, Penn 5-12 0-0 11, Sullivan 6-13 2-3 17, Veretto 1-5 0-0 3, Hurley 1-4 1-1 4, Gibson 1-3 2-3 4, Smith 2-3 0-1 4, Ayo-Faleye 0-2 2-2 2, Alamutu 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-57 7-11 57.
SOUTHERN CAL (2-1)
Morgan 1-5 4-4 6, Dixon-Waters 4-12 4-6 13, Ellis 4-9 0-0 10, Johnson 0-2 2-2 2, Peterson 6-14 8-9 20, White 2-5 0-2 4, Wright 1-1 0-0 2, Hornery 1-2 0-0 2, Thomas 0-2 0-0 0, Sellers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 19-53 18-23 59.
Halftime_Vermont 27-22. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 8-27 (Sullivan 3-8, Penn 1-1, Deloney 1-2, Hurley 1-3, Fiorillo 1-5, Veretto 1-5, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1, Gibson 0-1), Southern Cal 3-16 (Ellis 2-4, Dixon-Waters 1-5, Hornery 0-1, Johnson 0-1, Thomas 0-2, Peterson 0-3). Fouled Out_Duncan. Rebounds_Vermont 32 (Duncan 7), Southern Cal 39 (White 10). Assists_Vermont 15 (Duncan, Sullivan 3), Southern Cal 10 (Peterson 8). Total Fouls_Vermont 23, Southern Cal 13. A_1,838 (10,258).
