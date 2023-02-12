|FG
|FT
|Reb
|SOUTHERN CAL (19-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Adika
|40
|3-11
|2-2
|2-6
|1
|0
|10
|Marshall
|28
|5-12
|1-2
|3-14
|0
|2
|11
|Sissoko
|41
|3-15
|1-2
|4-6
|3
|2
|7
|Littleton
|42
|6-19
|6-7
|0-3
|3
|3
|18
|Williams
|24
|3-7
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|6
|Akunwafo
|17
|1-3
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|2
|Bigby
|7
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|2
|2
|Doumbia
|26
|2-2
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|2
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|5-5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|225
|24-71
|10-13
|16-43
|9
|15
|60
Percentages: FG 33.803, FT .769.
3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Adika 2-8, Sissoko 0-2, Littleton 0-6, Williams 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 3, Sissoko 1, Akunwafo 1)
Turnovers: 9 (Adika 2, Sissoko 2, Littleton 1, Williams 1, Bigby 1, Doumbia 1, Team 1)
Steals: 5 (Doumbia 3, Adika 1, Littleton 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|OREGON ST. (11-14)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Mitrovic
|12
|1-3
|2-2
|1-6
|0
|1
|4
|Aaron
|38
|2-6
|0-0
|0-5
|3
|0
|5
|Hansford
|36
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|2
|3
|6
|Mannen
|7
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Yeaney
|39
|5-13
|1-2
|0-2
|3
|3
|12
|Beers
|33
|6-11
|6-7
|3-16
|2
|3
|18
|Gardiner
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Blacklock
|9
|1-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Marotte
|38
|2-7
|3-4
|1-3
|0
|3
|8
|Pietsch
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|225
|19-50
|12-15
|5-37
|10
|16
|56
Percentages: FG 38.000, FT .800.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hansford 2-5, Aaron 1-3, Yeaney 1-4, Blacklock 1-2, Marotte 1-3, Gardiner 0-1, Pietsch 0-1)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 14 (Beers 3, Mitrovic 2, Yeaney 2, Marotte 2, Aaron 1, Gardiner 1, Blacklock 1, Pietsch 1, Team 1)
Steals: 2 (Aaron 1, Yeaney 1)
Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)
|Oregon St.
|10
|14
|15
|16
|1
|—
|56
|Southern Cal
|15
|16
|12
|12
|5
|—
|60
A_674
Officials_Kenneth Nash, In'Fini Robinson, Michol Murray
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.