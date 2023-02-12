FGFTReb
SOUTHERN CAL (19-6)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adika403-112-22-61010
Marshall285-121-23-140211
Sissoko413-151-24-6327
Littleton426-196-70-33318
Williams243-70-00-2126
Akunwafo171-30-01-2022
Bigby71-20-00-2022
Doumbia262-20-01-3124
Team00-00-05-5000
Totals22524-7110-1316-4391560

Percentages: FG 33.803, FT .769.

3-Point Goals: 2-17, .118 (Adika 2-8, Sissoko 0-2, Littleton 0-6, Williams 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 3, Sissoko 1, Akunwafo 1)

Turnovers: 9 (Adika 2, Sissoko 2, Littleton 1, Williams 1, Bigby 1, Doumbia 1, Team 1)

Steals: 5 (Doumbia 3, Adika 1, Littleton 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
OREGON ST. (11-14)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mitrovic121-32-21-6014
Aaron382-60-00-5305
Hansford362-50-00-2236
Mannen70-00-00-0010
Yeaney395-131-20-23312
Beers336-116-73-162318
Gardiner70-10-00-1000
Blacklock91-30-00-0003
Marotte382-73-41-3038
Pietsch60-10-00-0010
Team00-00-00-2010
Totals22519-5012-155-37101656

Percentages: FG 38.000, FT .800.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Hansford 2-5, Aaron 1-3, Yeaney 1-4, Blacklock 1-2, Marotte 1-3, Gardiner 0-1, Pietsch 0-1)

Blocked Shots: None.

Turnovers: 14 (Beers 3, Mitrovic 2, Yeaney 2, Marotte 2, Aaron 1, Gardiner 1, Blacklock 1, Pietsch 1, Team 1)

Steals: 2 (Aaron 1, Yeaney 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Team 1)

Oregon St.10141516156
Southern Cal15161212560

A_674

Officials_Kenneth Nash, In'Fini Robinson, Michol Murray

