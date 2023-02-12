OREGON ST. (11-14)
Mitrovic 1-3 2-2 4, Aaron 2-6 0-0 5, Hansford 2-5 0-0 6, Mannen 0-0 0-0 0, Yeaney 5-13 1-2 12, Beers 6-11 6-7 18, Gardiner 0-1 0-0 0, Blacklock 1-3 0-0 3, Marotte 2-7 3-4 8, Pietsch 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 19-50 12-15 56
SOUTHERN CAL (19-6)
Adika 3-11 2-2 10, Marshall 5-12 1-2 11, Sissoko 3-15 1-2 7, Littleton 6-19 6-7 18, Williams 3-7 0-0 6, Akunwafo 1-3 0-0 2, Bigby 1-2 0-0 2, Doumbia 2-2 0-0 4, Totals 24-71 10-13 60
|Oregon St.
|10
|14
|15
|16
|1
|—
|56
|Southern Cal
|15
|16
|12
|12
|5
|—
|60
3-Point Goals_Oregon St. 6-19 (Aaron 1-3, Hansford 2-5, Yeaney 1-4, Gardiner 0-1, Blacklock 1-2, Marotte 1-3, Pietsch 0-1), Southern Cal 2-17 (Adika 2-8, Sissoko 0-2, Littleton 0-6, Williams 0-1). Assists_Oregon St. 10 (Aaron 3, Yeaney 3), Southern Cal 9 (Littleton 3, Sissoko 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Oregon St. 37 (Beers 16), Southern Cal 43 (Marshall 14). Total Fouls_Oregon St. 16, Southern Cal 15. Technical Fouls_Oregon St. Team 1. A_674.
