SOUTHERN CAL (11-2)
Adika 2-4 0-0 5, Marshall 13-26 7-8 33, Sissoko 1-6 1-2 3, Littleton 5-11 0-0 13, Williams 3-10 2-2 8, Love 0-0 0-0 0, Akunwafo 1-1 0-0 2, Bigby 0-2 2-2 2, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0, Miura 1-3 0-0 3, Totals 26-63 12-14 69
OREGON ST. (8-5)
Mitrovic 3-7 0-0 6, Aaron 3-5 8-8 15, Pietsch 0-5 0-0 0, von Oelhoffen 2-9 2-2 7, Yeaney 1-6 5-6 7, Beers 7-14 5-7 19, Blacklock 0-0 0-0 0, Mannen 1-5 2-2 4, Marotte 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 17-51 22-25 58
|Southern Cal
|11
|24
|16
|18
|—
|69
|Oregon St.
|10
|20
|8
|20
|—
|58
3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 5-16 (Adika 1-2, Marshall 0-1, Sissoko 0-1, Littleton 3-6, Williams 0-2, Bigby 0-1, Miura 1-3), Oregon St. 2-13 (Aaron 1-2, Pietsch 0-3, von Oelhoffen 1-5, Yeaney 0-1, Mannen 0-2). Assists_Southern Cal 12 (Littleton 6), Oregon St. 11 (Aaron 3, Yeaney 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Southern Cal 31 (Marshall 16), Oregon St. 42 (Beers 14). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 20, Oregon St. 14. Technical Fouls_Southern Cal Adika 1. A_3,769.
