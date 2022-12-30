FGFTReb
SOUTHERN CAL (11-2)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Adika232-40-02-2145
Marshall3813-267-84-162333
Sissoko181-61-20-2023
Littleton385-110-00-36213
Williams323-102-20-0238
Love10-00-00-0000
Akunwafo41-10-01-1012
Bigby190-22-21-2032
Doumbia30-00-00-0000
Miura241-30-00-0123
Team00-00-00-5000
Totals20026-6312-148-31122069

Percentages: FG 41.270, FT .857.

3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Littleton 3-6, Adika 1-2, Miura 1-3, Marshall 0-1, Sissoko 0-1, Williams 0-2, Bigby 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 5 (Marshall 4, Miura 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Littleton 4, Adika 2, Sissoko 2, Bigby 1, Williams 1, Team 1)

Steals: 13 (Littleton 4, Marshall 3, Williams 3, Adika 1, Miura 1, Sissoko 1)

Technical Fouls: 1 (Adika 1)

FGFTReb
OREGON ST. (8-5)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Mitrovic153-70-02-8016
Aaron363-58-82-33415
Pietsch320-50-00-3140
von Oelhoffen272-92-20-6207
Yeaney281-65-61-2327
Beers287-145-73-140219
Blacklock60-00-00-0000
Mannen201-52-20-1204
Marotte80-00-00-1010
Team00-00-04-4000
Totals20017-5122-2512-42111458

Percentages: FG 33.333, FT .880.

3-Point Goals: 2-13, .154 (Aaron 1-2, von Oelhoffen 1-5, Pietsch 0-3, Yeaney 0-1, Mannen 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Mitrovic 2, Beers 1, Pietsch 1)

Turnovers: 24 (Aaron 4, Pietsch 4, von Oelhoffen 4, Marotte 3, Mitrovic 3, Yeaney 2, Beers 1, Blacklock 1, Mannen 1, Team 1)

Steals: 3 (von Oelhoffen 2, Yeaney 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Southern Cal1124161869
Oregon St.102082058

A_3,769

Officials_Stacie Blow, Kyle Bacon, Brenda Pantoja

