WASHINGTON (13-12)
Brooks 5-13 11-13 22, Meah 5-5 1-2 11, Bey 3-8 3-4 10, Fuller 4-9 0-0 8, Menifield 7-13 3-4 21, Williams 0-3 2-2 2, Kor.Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-55 20-25 74.
SOUTHERN CAL (17-6)
Iwuchukwu 3-4 0-0 6, Ellis 4-14 5-6 14, Kob.Johnson 5-7 9-9 21, Peterson 4-14 2-2 11, White 10-16 2-3 22, Hornery 1-4 0-0 2, Thomas 2-4 0-1 4, Niagu 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-65 18-21 80.
Halftime_Southern Cal 34-27. 3-Point Goals_Washington 6-17 (Menifield 4-6, Brooks 1-1, Bey 1-4, Fuller 0-3, Kor.Johnson 0-3), Southern Cal 4-22 (Kob.Johnson 2-4, Ellis 1-7, Peterson 1-7, Hornery 0-1, White 0-1, Sellers 0-2). Fouled Out_Meah, Fuller. Rebounds_Washington 28 (Brooks 12), Southern Cal 33 (Peterson 10). Assists_Washington 12 (Brooks, Menifield 4), Southern Cal 23 (Peterson 8). Total Fouls_Washington 23, Southern Cal 21. A_5,706 (10,258).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.