SOUTHERN CAL (4-1)
Morgan 5-12 1-3 11, Dixon-Waters 6-11 0-0 13, Ellis 7-9 13-17 27, Peterson 6-12 3-8 16, White 4-7 1-2 9, K.Johnson 1-3 0-0 2, Wright 2-3 0-0 4, Sellers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-58 18-30 82.
BYU (3-2)
George 5-10 2-2 14, Traore 2-4 3-6 7, S.Johnson 5-10 6-7 18, Robinson 5-9 0-0 14, Williams 5-13 3-5 15, Waterman 2-6 0-0 6, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Ally Atiki 0-1 0-0 0, Stewart 1-5 0-0 2, Saunders 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 25-59 14-22 76.
Halftime_Southern Cal 31-30. 3-Point Goals_Southern Cal 2-10 (Peterson 1-3, Dixon-Waters 1-4, Ellis 0-1, K.Johnson 0-1, Sellers 0-1), BYU 12-32 (Robinson 4-8, Waterman 2-4, George 2-5, Williams 2-5, S.Johnson 2-6, Hall 0-1, Stewart 0-3). Fouled Out_K.Johnson. Rebounds_Southern Cal 33 (Morgan, Peterson 10), BYU 33 (Traore 7). Assists_Southern Cal 12 (Peterson 6), BYU 17 (Williams 6). Total Fouls_Southern Cal 18, BYU 21.
