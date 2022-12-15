LONG BEACH ST. (4-6)
George 4-6 2-2 10, L.Traore 1-4 0-0 2, Murray 6-18 2-2 14, A.Traore 5-12 6-8 16, Tsohonis 6-17 2-4 17, Hunter 2-5 2-4 6, Stroud 4-6 0-0 8, Rotegaard 1-1 0-0 3, Polynice 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 30-73 14-20 78.
SOUTHERN CAL (8-3)
Morgan 1-2 3-5 5, Ellis 3-13 2-2 11, Johnson 5-6 2-3 14, Peterson 5-12 4-5 15, White 9-14 0-1 20, Dixon-Waters 8-12 2-2 20, Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Thomas 1-3 0-1 3, Hornery 0-0 0-0 0, Niagu 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-65 13-19 88.
Halftime_Southern Cal 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Long Beach St. 4-11 (Tsohonis 3-7, Rotegaard 1-1, Hunter 0-1, Murray 0-2), Southern Cal 11-25 (Ellis 3-9, Johnson 2-3, White 2-3, Dixon-Waters 2-4, Thomas 1-1, Peterson 1-5). Fouled Out_Morgan. Rebounds_Long Beach St. 44 (A.Traore 16), Southern Cal 31 (Peterson 10). Assists_Long Beach St. 12 (Hunter 5), Southern Cal 24 (Peterson 7). Total Fouls_Long Beach St. 19, Southern Cal 16. A_1,835 (10,258).
