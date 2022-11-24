FGFTReb
CAL BAPTISTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Goodrick324-71-54-12229
Ighoefe294-93-55-111411
Ta.Armstrong424-113-91-53211
Tr.Armstrong233-60-01-2018
Quintana314-120-00-32110
Nottage301-60-01-3123
Tchoukuiengo171-50-00-4112
Stone142-40-02-3024
Battin81-40-00-0003
Totals22524-647-1914-43101561

Percentages: FG .375, FT .368.

3-Point Goals: 6-25, .240 (Tr.Armstrong 2-5, Quintana 2-9, Battin 1-2, Nottage 1-4, Tchoukuiengo 0-2, Ta.Armstrong 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Ighoefe 3, Quintana).

Turnovers: 8 (Ighoefe 2, Quintana 2, Ta.Armstrong 2, Goodrick, Stone).

Steals: 4 (Goodrick, Nottage, Stone, Tchoukuiengo).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
S. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
D'Amico451-50-00-3023
Domask4412-185-60-72432
Brown91-30-10-2123
Johnson140-20-00-1110
Jones391-93-40-3215
Banks250-30-01-1420
Rupert204-41-30-42210
Newton180-21-20-5121
Wonders72-30-00-0006
Hornecker52-30-01-2034
Totals22523-5210-162-28131964

Percentages: FG .442, FT .625.

3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Domask 3-4, Wonders 2-3, Rupert 1-1, Brown 1-2, D'Amico 1-3, Banks 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Newton 0-2, Jones 0-6).

Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Domask).

Turnovers: 7 (Banks 3, Domask 2, Jones, Rupert).

Steals: 7 (Jones 3, Banks, D'Amico, Domask, Johnson).

Technical Fouls: None.

Cal Baptist2631461
S. Illinois3324764

