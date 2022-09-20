All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-3)
Rocket City 1, Tennessee 0

Tuesday Sept. 20: Rocket City 9, Tennessee 5

Thursday, Sept. 22: Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 23: Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.

Montgomery 1, Pensacola 0

Tuesday Sept. 20: Montgomery 5, Pensacola 2

Thursday, Sept. 22: Montgomery at Pensacola, 7 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 23: Montgomery at Pensacola, 7 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-3)
TBD vs. TBD

Sunday, Sept. 25: TBD at TBD, TBD

Tuesday, Sept. 27: TBD at TBD, TBD

x-Wednesday, Sept. 28: TBD at TBD, TBD

