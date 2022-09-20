|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-3)
|Rocket City 1, Tennessee 0
Tuesday Sept. 20: Rocket City 9, Tennessee 5
Thursday, Sept. 22: Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 23: Tennessee at Rocket City, 7:35 p.m.
|Montgomery 1, Pensacola 0
Tuesday Sept. 20: Montgomery 5, Pensacola 2
Thursday, Sept. 22: Montgomery at Pensacola, 7 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 23: Montgomery at Pensacola, 7 p.m.
|Championship
|(Best-of-3)
|TBD vs. TBD
Sunday, Sept. 25: TBD at TBD, TBD
Tuesday, Sept. 27: TBD at TBD, TBD
x-Wednesday, Sept. 28: TBD at TBD, TBD
