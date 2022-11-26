|Southern Miss.
|10
|0
|0
|10
|—
|20
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|3
|0
|—
|10
First Quarter
USM_Caston 29 pass from T.Lowe (Bourgeois kick), 12:41.
USM_FG Bourgeois 20, 4:41.
Second Quarter
ULM_Henry 23 pass from Rogers (Sutherland kick), 13:26.
Third Quarter
ULM_FG Sutherland 37, 5:24.
Fourth Quarter
USM_FG Bourgeois 24, 12:30.
USM_Gore 33 run (Bourgeois kick), 7:32.
A_4,465.
|USM
|ULM
|First downs
|21
|13
|Total Net Yards
|448
|231
|Rushes-yards
|46-265
|33-109
|Passing
|183
|122
|Punt Returns
|3-30
|0-0
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|4-50
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|11-17-0
|17-27-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-10
|4-19
|Punts
|4-35.5
|7-38.714
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-42
|2-15
|Time of Possession
|28:20
|31:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Southern Miss., Gore 24-199, Dean 10-45, Willis 2-18, Lowe 5-7, Pittman 2-(minus 1), (Team) 3-(minus 3). Louisiana-Monroe, Rogers 14-48, Henry 9-39, M.Jackson 9-23, Luke 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Southern Miss., Lowe 10-16-0-170, Gore 1-1-0-13. Louisiana-Monroe, Rogers 17-27-0-122.
RECEIVING_Southern Miss., Caston 3-57, Cavallo 3-13, Gore 2-26, L.Jones 1-59, Brownlee 1-23, Dean 1-5. Louisiana-Monroe, Howell 4-43, Quinlan 3-11, Rasmussen 2-25, M.Jackson 2-8, Frett 2-5, Knight 2-(minus 9), Henry 1-23, Derrick 1-16.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
