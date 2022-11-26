Southern Miss.10001020
Louisiana-Monroe073010

First Quarter

USM_Caston 29 pass from T.Lowe (Bourgeois kick), 12:41.

USM_FG Bourgeois 20, 4:41.

Second Quarter

ULM_Henry 23 pass from Rogers (Sutherland kick), 13:26.

Third Quarter

ULM_FG Sutherland 37, 5:24.

Fourth Quarter

USM_FG Bourgeois 24, 12:30.

USM_Gore 33 run (Bourgeois kick), 7:32.

A_4,465.

USMULM
First downs2113
Total Net Yards448231
Rushes-yards46-26533-109
Passing183122
Punt Returns3-300-0
Kickoff Returns0-04-50
Interceptions Ret.0-00-0
Comp-Att-Int11-17-017-27-0
Sacked-Yards Lost1-104-19
Punts4-35.57-38.714
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards5-422-15
Time of Possession28:2031:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Southern Miss., Gore 24-199, Dean 10-45, Willis 2-18, Lowe 5-7, Pittman 2-(minus 1), (Team) 3-(minus 3). Louisiana-Monroe, Rogers 14-48, Henry 9-39, M.Jackson 9-23, Luke 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Southern Miss., Lowe 10-16-0-170, Gore 1-1-0-13. Louisiana-Monroe, Rogers 17-27-0-122.

RECEIVING_Southern Miss., Caston 3-57, Cavallo 3-13, Gore 2-26, L.Jones 1-59, Brownlee 1-23, Dean 1-5. Louisiana-Monroe, Howell 4-43, Quinlan 3-11, Rasmussen 2-25, M.Jackson 2-8, Frett 2-5, Knight 2-(minus 9), Henry 1-23, Derrick 1-16.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you