Alcorn St.700714
Southern Miss.171010340

First Quarter

USM_Caston 16 pass from Wiles (Stein kick), 12:53.

USM_Gore 9 run (Stein kick), 7:34.

USM_FG Stein 25, 4:03.

ALCN_Macon 75 run (Kiani kick), 3:50.

Second Quarter

USM_Gore 2 pass from Wiles (Stein kick), 10:56.

USM_FG Stein 23, :30.

Third Quarter

USM_FG Stein 52, 9:35.

USM_T.Henderson 3 pass from Wiles (Stein kick), 4:31.

Fourth Quarter

ALCN_Duffey 15 run (Kiani kick), 9:08.

USM_FG Stein 41, 4:26.

A_30,335.

ALCNUSM
First downs825
Total Net Yards226441
Rushes-yards29-18238-145
Passing44296
Punt Returns1-03-28
Kickoff Returns6-1182-39
Interceptions Ret.1-82-0
Comp-Att-Int5-14-224-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost0-04-31
Punts7-40.2863-42.333
Fumbles-Lost0-00-0
Penalties-Yards7-775-35
Time of Possession21:4338:17

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Alcorn St., Macon 4-83, Howard 13-47, Duffey 4-26, Sewell 3-17, B.Rogers 2-5, Leatherwood 3-4. Southern Miss., Clark 9-54, Mims 2-30, Gore 6-29, A.Willis 5-19, Caston 1-9, Pittman 1-6, Gray 3-6, Wiles 6-3, Clay 2-2, Edwards 3-(minus 13).

PASSING_Alcorn St., Allen 5-9-0-44, Macon 0-5-2-0. Southern Miss., Wiles 21-28-1-267, Edwards 3-3-0-29.

RECEIVING_Alcorn St., Duffey 2-12, Rodgers 1-26, D.Franklin 1-8, Leatherwood 1-(minus 2). Southern Miss., Caston 5-104, L.Jones 3-68, Dalton 3-36, Mims 3-18, Gore 3-7, B.Hayes 2-21, Pittman 2-20, Henderson 2-15, Franks 1-7.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you