|Alcorn St.
|7
|0
|0
|7
|—
|14
|Southern Miss.
|17
|10
|10
|3
|—
|40
First Quarter
USM_Caston 16 pass from Wiles (Stein kick), 12:53.
USM_Gore 9 run (Stein kick), 7:34.
USM_FG Stein 25, 4:03.
ALCN_Macon 75 run (Kiani kick), 3:50.
Second Quarter
USM_Gore 2 pass from Wiles (Stein kick), 10:56.
USM_FG Stein 23, :30.
Third Quarter
USM_FG Stein 52, 9:35.
USM_T.Henderson 3 pass from Wiles (Stein kick), 4:31.
Fourth Quarter
ALCN_Duffey 15 run (Kiani kick), 9:08.
USM_FG Stein 41, 4:26.
A_30,335.
|ALCN
|USM
|First downs
|8
|25
|Total Net Yards
|226
|441
|Rushes-yards
|29-182
|38-145
|Passing
|44
|296
|Punt Returns
|1-0
|3-28
|Kickoff Returns
|6-118
|2-39
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-8
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-14-2
|24-31-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|4-31
|Punts
|7-40.286
|3-42.333
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|7-77
|5-35
|Time of Possession
|21:43
|38:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Alcorn St., Macon 4-83, Howard 13-47, Duffey 4-26, Sewell 3-17, B.Rogers 2-5, Leatherwood 3-4. Southern Miss., Clark 9-54, Mims 2-30, Gore 6-29, A.Willis 5-19, Caston 1-9, Pittman 1-6, Gray 3-6, Wiles 6-3, Clay 2-2, Edwards 3-(minus 13).
PASSING_Alcorn St., Allen 5-9-0-44, Macon 0-5-2-0. Southern Miss., Wiles 21-28-1-267, Edwards 3-3-0-29.
RECEIVING_Alcorn St., Duffey 2-12, Rodgers 1-26, D.Franklin 1-8, Leatherwood 1-(minus 2). Southern Miss., Caston 5-104, L.Jones 3-68, Dalton 3-36, Mims 3-18, Gore 3-7, B.Hayes 2-21, Pittman 2-20, Henderson 2-15, Franks 1-7.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
