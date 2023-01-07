SOUTHERN MISS. (14-3)
Haase 1-12 2-2 4, Pinckney 6-18 8-9 24, Armstrong 2-2 0-0 5, Arnold 1-5 0-0 2, Crowley 8-11 2-2 21, Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Ivory 3-5 0-0 7, Aguirre 0-1 0-0 0, Perez 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-60 12-13 65.
LOUISIANA-MONROE (7-10)
Bafutto 2-6 0-0 4, Howell 4-10 0-0 9, Blackmon 7-14 0-0 17, Locure 7-18 3-6 21, Powell 3-7 3-3 9, Hancock 0-0 0-0 0, Gallion 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 6-9 60.
Halftime_Southern Miss. 32-31. 3-Point Goals_Southern Miss. 9-27 (Pinckney 4-8, Crowley 3-6, Armstrong 1-1, Ivory 1-3, Aguirre 0-1, Perez 0-1, Arnold 0-2, Haase 0-5), Louisiana-Monroe 8-21 (Locure 4-10, Blackmon 3-8, Howell 1-3). Rebounds_Southern Miss. 31 (Pinckney 11), Louisiana-Monroe 30 (Howell 10). Assists_Southern Miss. 14 (Haase 6), Louisiana-Monroe 15 (Blackmon 5). Total Fouls_Southern Miss. 11, Louisiana-Monroe 10. A_1,984 (7,085).
