BETHUNE-COOKMAN (5-11)
Henderson 0-2 0-0 0, French 1-6 0-0 2, Garrett 5-10 5-6 16, Harmon 12-15 4-5 36, Davis 3-9 0-1 7, Gudavicius 0-3 3-4 3, McEntire 1-3 0-0 3, Dyson 3-8 2-3 8, Womack 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 14-19 75.
SOUTHERN U. (8-9)
Reynolds 1-3 1-2 3, Williams 1-3 1-2 4, Byrd 2-2 2-2 7, Etienne 5-7 0-0 13, Whitley 2-8 0-0 6, Lyons 6-9 9-10 23, Rollins 8-11 3-3 24, Jaro.Wilkens 2-3 4-4 8, Woods 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 0-2 0-0 0, Ndumanya 2-2 1-2 5, Harris 1-1 0-2 2, Jari.Wilkens 2-2 2-2 7. Totals 32-55 23-29 102.
Halftime_Southern U. 50-31. 3-Point Goals_Bethune-Cookman 11-27 (Harmon 8-10, Garrett 1-2, Davis 1-3, McEntire 1-3, Gudavicius 0-1, Henderson 0-1, French 0-3, Dyson 0-4), Southern U. 15-29 (Rollins 5-8, Etienne 3-5, Lyons 2-3, Whitley 2-7, Byrd 1-1, Jari.Wilkens 1-1, Williams 1-1, Woods 0-1, Allen 0-2). Fouled Out_Henderson. Rebounds_Bethune-Cookman 24 (Davis, Gudavicius 6), Southern U. 32 (Lyons 8). Assists_Bethune-Cookman 7 (McEntire 3), Southern U. 28 (Etienne 7). Total Fouls_Bethune-Cookman 20, Southern U. 22. A_3,932 (7,500).
