|Alcorn St.
|0
|14
|0
|3
|—
|17
|Southern U.
|7
|14
|0
|0
|—
|21
First Quarter
SOU_Pitre 37 pass from McCray (Griffin kick), 13:57
Second Quarter
SOU_Ligon 36 run (Griffin kick), 13:00
ALCN_Rodgers 26 pass from Allen (Kiani kick), 09:17
SOU_Allen 14 pass from McCray (Griffin kick), 05:21
ALCN_Hunt 31 pass from Allen (Kiani kick), 01:33
Fourth Quarter
ALCN_FG Kiani 24, 10:25
|ALCN
|SOU
|First downs
|23
|17
|Rushes-yards
|44-114
|38-171
|Passing
|211
|199
|Comp-Att-Int
|17-26-1
|12-19-1
|Return Yards
|18
|77
|Punts-Avg.
|4-40.8
|5-41.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|3-35
|10-100
|Time of Possession
|33:02
|26:58
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Alcorn St., Ja. Howard 22-79, Ni. Duffey 11-39, Ja. Leatherwood 3-9, Aa. Allen 8-(minus 13). Southern U., Ka. Ligon 16-92, Je. Sims 11-55, Be. McCray 8-13, Ke. Rhymes 2-12, Team 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Alcorn St., Aa. Allen 17-26-1-211. Southern U., Be. McCray 12-19-1-199.
RECEIVING_Alcorn St., Ma. Rodgers 6-83, Ju. Anthony Jr. 4-44, Mo. Hunt 2-36, Te. Adams 2-16, Ma. Jones 1-13, Ni. Duffey 1-11, Ak. McNair 1-8. Southern U., Au. Pitre III 4-127, Ca. Allen 3-48, Ch. Whitfield 3-18, Co. Dyson 1-5, Re. King 1-1.
