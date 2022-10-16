Alcorn St.0140317
Southern U.7140021

First Quarter

SOU_Pitre 37 pass from McCray (Griffin kick), 13:57

Second Quarter

SOU_Ligon 36 run (Griffin kick), 13:00

ALCN_Rodgers 26 pass from Allen (Kiani kick), 09:17

SOU_Allen 14 pass from McCray (Griffin kick), 05:21

ALCN_Hunt 31 pass from Allen (Kiani kick), 01:33

Fourth Quarter

ALCN_FG Kiani 24, 10:25

ALCNSOU
First downs2317
Rushes-yards44-11438-171
Passing211199
Comp-Att-Int17-26-112-19-1
Return Yards1877
Punts-Avg.4-40.85-41.4
Fumbles-Lost1-00-0
Penalty-Yards3-3510-100
Time of Possession33:0226:58

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Alcorn St., Ja. Howard 22-79, Ni. Duffey 11-39, Ja. Leatherwood 3-9, Aa. Allen 8-(minus 13). Southern U., Ka. Ligon 16-92, Je. Sims 11-55, Be. McCray 8-13, Ke. Rhymes 2-12, Team 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Alcorn St., Aa. Allen 17-26-1-211. Southern U., Be. McCray 12-19-1-199.

RECEIVING_Alcorn St., Ma. Rodgers 6-83, Ju. Anthony Jr. 4-44, Mo. Hunt 2-36, Te. Adams 2-16, Ma. Jones 1-13, Ni. Duffey 1-11, Ak. McNair 1-8. Southern U., Au. Pitre III 4-127, Ca. Allen 3-48, Ch. Whitfield 3-18, Co. Dyson 1-5, Re. King 1-1.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you