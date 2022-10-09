|Southern U.
|7
|3
|14
|21
|—
|45
|Prairie View
|10
|3
|0
|0
|—
|13
First Quarter
PV_FG Reyes 35, 12:03
SOU_McCray 10 run (Griffin kick), 09:35
PV_Howard 18 pass from Connley (Reyes kick), 05:45
Second Quarter
SOU_FG Griffin 40, 13:43
PV_FG Reyes 39, 00:21
Third Quarter
SOU_Pitre 23 pass from McCray (Griffin kick), 13:07
SOU_Pitre 13 pass from McCray (Griffin kick), 03:20
Fourth Quarter
SOU_McCray 8 run (Griffin kick), 13:44
SOU_Ligon 2 run (Griffin kick), 07:03
SOU_Carter 56 interception return (Griffin kick), 06:03
|SOU
|PV
|First downs
|23
|19
|Rushes-yards
|36-187
|35-161
|Passing
|275
|160
|Comp-Att-Int
|16-22-0
|16-28-1
|Return Yards
|88
|112
|Punts-Avg.
|2-46.5
|5-42.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-0
|Penalty-Yards
|7-58
|4-40
|Time of Possession
|31:22
|28:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Southern U., Be. McCray 10-85, Ka. Ligon 11-43, Ke. Rhymes 8-30, Je. Sims 7-29. Prairie View, Ah. Antoine 10-59, Tr. Connley 9-46, Ja. Stewart 6-28, Co. Wisham 6-27, Ch. Herron 1-7, Kr. Mosley 1-0, Ja. Howard 1-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Southern U., Be. McCray 16-22-0-275. Prairie View, Tr. Connley 16-28-1-160.
RECEIVING_Southern U., Co. Dyson 5-96, Au. Pitre 3-45, Ca. Allen 2-42, Je. Sims 2-40, Ty. Kirkwood 2-26, Ch. Whitfield 1-22, Ke. Rhymes 1-4. Prairie View, Ja. Howard 2-44, Co. Ricks 4-40, Ty. Holden 4-32, Ja. Stewart 2-20, Co. Washington 1-17, Ch. Herron 1-8, Xa. Johnson 1-2, Ah. Antoine 1-(minus 3).
