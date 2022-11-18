SOUTHERN U. (1-3)
Lyons 3-8 2-4 9, Reynolds 4-6 0-0 8, Byrd 2-2 8-8 13, Etienne 3-8 2-2 10, Whitley 7-14 0-0 18, Ndumanya 0-1 0-0 0, Allen 4-5 2-2 13, Williams 1-2 0-1 3, Rollins 0-2 0-0 0, Woods 0-1 0-0 0, Gardner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 14-17 74.
CALIFORNIA (0-4)
Kuany 0-2 6-6 6, Newell 2-6 0-0 4, Thiemann 5-7 5-5 15, Askew 6-13 4-5 21, Brown 2-4 1-2 6, Roberson 1-4 2-3 4, Alajiki 3-7 1-2 10, Okafor 0-1 0-0 0, Bowser 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-44 19-23 66.
Halftime_Southern U. 38-26. 3-Point Goals_Southern U. 12-23 (Whitley 4-8, Allen 3-3, Etienne 2-5, Byrd 1-1, Williams 1-1, Lyons 1-3, Rollins 0-1, Woods 0-1), California 9-24 (Askew 5-11, Alajiki 3-7, Brown 1-2, Kuany 0-1, Roberson 0-1, Newell 0-2). Fouled Out_Reynolds. Rebounds_Southern U. 22 (Byrd, Allen 4), California 26 (Roberson 8). Assists_Southern U. 16 (Byrd 9), California 13 (Askew 5). Total Fouls_Southern U. 19, California 18. A_1,364 (11,877).
